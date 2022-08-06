 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made, victim identified in Forest Hill Avenue homicide

police tape

Richmond police have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide on Forest Hill Avenue as Candice Gomness, 23, of Chesterfield County.

Police responded to reports of random gunfire around 3:13 p.m. near the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

At the scene, officers located a vehicle nearby on West 44th Street that had collided with a curb near the Forest Hill intersection.

Police said they discovered a man and a woman occupying the vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a hospital, where Gomness later died. The man’s injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Miguel Rampersad, 20, of Richmond has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Major Crimes detectives believe the shooting may have occurred in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue, near the intersection of Roanoke Street.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

Rampersad

