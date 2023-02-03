Chesterfield County police have arrested two people in a shooting death in the Falling Creek area early Thursday.

Police said in a statement Friday that Keyon C. Eaglin, 21, of Midlothian and Genesis L. Covington, 21, of Chesterfield were charged with second-degree murder.

Both are being held at the Chesterfield jail without bond. The shooting was in the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive.

At about 12:49 a.m., officers responded to the area for reports that a person had been shot. Police said Jonathan O. Starks, 24, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Eaglin and Covington knew Starks prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

