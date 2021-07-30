As federal eviction protection expires this weekend, Richmond tenant advocates say Virginia's rental assistance could help

One question to qualify asks if COVID affected your wages. Cook explained that could mean you were laid off or your hours were reduced, but here is a second part of the question that asked if your expense have increase. You could qualify if you are paying more in energy costs because you are working from home, or childcare costs because your kids aren't in school.

Renters and landlords can both apply for, and benefit from, rent relief. A state requirement that landlords apply on their tenants' behalf expired at the end of June, Wegbreit said.

But Patrick McCloud, chief executive officer of Virginia Apartment Management Association, said many landlord will continue to try to seek relief for themselves and on behalf of their renters because "it makes financial sense."

The relief funds may be only way landlords get the rent their owed, McCloud said, adding that people don't pay after their evicted. Plus, he said, it takes months to go through the court eviction process, which means months more that rent goes unpaid.

While some housing advocates worry that evictions will surge, neither Wegbreit or McCloud expect eviction filings to pick up immediately while relief funds are readily available.

"No one is going to evict anyone if they are going to be made whole," McCloud said.