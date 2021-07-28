As Henrico seeks to set up mental health docket, diversion program keeps some out of jail

A team of Henrico County court officials are in the process of applying for a specialty docket to handle non-violent criminal offenses for those experiencing mental health issues.

Until there is funding from the county, and then approval from the Supreme Court of Virginia, a $72,675 grant from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services is helping to get those who might otherwise be incarcerated out of jail and into treatment. Another $100,000 in savings from prior fiscal years has bolstered the program.

"The purpose of all of this is to get people the help they need," said Henrico General District Court Judge Lauren Caudill.

People like Cara Tolliver, who was arrested in December on two felony drug possession charges. She was assessed for the program, and with existing diagnoses of post-traumatic stress disorder, severe depression, and borderline personality disorder, she was admitted, connected with services, and released from jail within three weeks.

She graduated from the program July 13.

"It saved my life," Tolliver said of the program. "When I got locked up, these would have been my second and third [convictions]. I was just ready to sit in jail."