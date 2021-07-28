As Henrico seeks to set up mental health docket, diversion program keeps some out of jail

A team of Henrico County court officials are in the process of applying for a specialty docket to handle non-violent criminal offenses for those experiencing mental health issues.
Until there is funding from the county, and then approval from the Supreme Court of Virginia, a $72,675 grant from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services is helping to get those who might otherwise be incarcerated out of jail and into treatment. Another $100,000 in savings from prior fiscal years has bolstered the program.
"The purpose of all of this is to get people the help they need," said Henrico General District Court Judge Lauren Caudill.
People like Cara Tolliver, who was arrested in December on two felony drug possession charges. She was assessed for the program, and with existing diagnoses of post-traumatic stress disorder, severe depression, and borderline personality disorder, she was admitted, connected with services, and released from jail within three weeks.
She graduated from the program July 13.
"It saved my life," Tolliver said of the program. "When I got locked up, these would have been my second and third [convictions]. I was just ready to sit in jail."
Tolliver said she served two years for an earlier conviction, so she was in disbelief this time around "just to hear the judge to say she’s proud of me and police clapping for me," Tolliver said. One of her charges was dropped and the other was reduced to a misdemeanor, for which she was given only suspended time.
"It’s good to see people realize you can’t just jail people and expect them to get better," Tolliver said.
Judge Caudill is leading the effort, along with Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Huberman and Sara Tolentino, a licensed clinical social worker and the clinical supervisor of the jail diversion teams.
Defendants with a mental health diagnosis tend to re-offend, the judge said, and during the pandemic, the county has seen a drastic uptick in defendants with mental illness.
The diversion program began in April 2020 in response to the rise, which follows a nationwide trend that may be the result of the pandemic and economic recession. During the pandemic, about four in 10 U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from one in 10 adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019, according to a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
In Henrico, participation is limited to those who already are in jail, which is why the group wants to create the specialty docket that would expand eligibility to anyone with a mental health diagnosis who has a pending charge in lower court, whether or not they are being held in jail.
"I would love to be able to get more people in the program without having to see a jail cell," said defense attorney Linda Scott, who has several clients who have completed the program and others currently enrolled. She has agreed to take a more active role, if the docket is approved.
Two people were released from jail on July 20 after agreeing to the conditions of the diversion program, which coordinates intensive treatment including medication compliance and supervision in exchange for their release. Each release plan is tailored to the individual, Tolentino said.
"You'll come in this way, rather than that way," Caudill told each of two people who were released on July 20 pointing to the main public entrance to the courtroom versus the door that leads to jail.
In the past year, 87 people have been referred to the program, according to its supervisor, Tolentino. Now, referrals are coming quicker, with eight in the past month, and three just this week, she said. Of those, 38 people were successfully diverted from jail, either pretrial or post adjudication. Currently, eight are enrolled in the program, according to Tolentino.
Scott said she's had two clients ask her about enrolling this week.
"When there is a program that is working, you don't even have to advertise it," the defense attorney said.
Referrals to the program can come from any of Henrico's General District Court judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors or even police. Henrico police play a vital role in the program, especially the division's Crisis Intervention Training team, which usually responds to mental health calls. They often make the first attempt at diversion, trying an emergency commitment to a hospital rather than arresting a person, if appropriate, Tolentino said.
"When these programs exist, everyone including attorneys, know to look for these cases," Caudill said. "They've always existed, but we're starting to understand how to identify them better."
Disqualifying offenses include anything involving violence or drugs, as they might be better suited for drug court, a separate specialty docket for those battling addiction. But in cases, like Tolliver's, addiction is often the result of underlying mental health issues. Tolliver said she was introduced to drugs and alcohol young and used them to cope with childhood trauma that resulted in various diagnoses. She takes medication for frequent panic attacks and night terrors.
“You feel good for a while," she said. "Then you become imprisoned by the things that you thought helped. Once you quit the drugs, that’s the easy part. Then you have to deal with all the mental stuff."
Tolliver said she didn't know where to turn for help. But the diversion program got her into a recovery house and connected her with a support system that was there for her when she needed it most.
Tolliver, 29, who is from King George County, didn't have access to that support at home, so she's currently staying in the Richmond area.
During the 2020 session, the General Assembly enacted the Behavioral Health Docket Act making it easier to establish the specialty docket. In 2021, the legislature expanded the law allowing participation for those charged in counties where they don't live.
Currently, there are 13 mental health dockets in the state. Three are in Richmond, which has a separate specialty docket for circuit, general district and juvenile and domestic relations courts. Hampton and Arlington created dockets late last year, so data on those programs wasn't included in a study of the active 2020 dockets by the state's Supreme Court.
That study shows that less than one-quarter of behavioral health docket participants statewide graduated last year. But it takes nearly a year to graduate — the mean length of stay on the docket for graduates was 312 days — which may account for the low graduation rate. Slightly over one-quarter of last year's participants were terminated because of unsatisfactory performance, excessive relapses, a new criminal offense or absconding.
Over a year into the diversion program, which is serving as a stopgap until they get approval for the mental health court, Henrico officials said they are just starting to see positive results.
"Success is getting them in treatment," Caudill said. "Success is getting them housing and stability. Success is getting them not re-offending."
Caudill described the physical transformations she's observed from the first time she sees someone in court and orders an evaluation to measure their competency to their release.
"It's incredible, the change you see," she said.
The work really begins after release, Tolentino said. She and another case manager work with defendants while they're still in jail to stabilize their medication and identify providers that will continue treatment after they're released.
"We don't want them to have these intensive services, then nothing," she said. "The starting point is really their release from jail."
Tolentino and her colleagues keep close tabs on the participants, but the court receives infrequent updates when the defendant returns to court. Weekly docket calls would be another advantage of the specialty court, Caudill said.
About midway through the program, Tolliver said she "freaked out" and ran away from the recovery house. She relapsed and overdosed. She said she was dead while an EMT did CPR until she was finally resuscitated, she said.
When she awoke in a hospital, "the first people that were there for me" were from the recovery house and the diversion program, she said.
"When you relapse, you feel so ashamed. That’s why we don’t come home," Tolliver said. "But they welcomed me back. From that point, I was all in the program."
Huberman said the behavioral health docket "can look a lot less like court," taking some of the stress out of the situation that might make even those doing well relapse.
"You'd be surprised how many people offend because they know they're in crisis," Huberman said. "That's the way to get help."
The end result differs depending on the charge and the conditions of their participation in the program, but for many, the charges that brought them to court could be dropped if they successfully complete the program.
"They have hope," Scott said of those she's seen graduate, like Tolliver, who she represented. "A lot of times, they had given up, and they thought the system has given up on them."
