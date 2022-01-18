As Rand Hooper's trial begins, mother of Graham McCormick recalls searching for dead son after Lancaster boating accident

Hooper left his friend to drown, returning home and feigning ignorance when McCormick was missing the next morning, according to the prosecutors.

"We're here this week to hold this man, Mr. Hooper, accountable for his actions — or inactions," Kite told the jury in his opening statements.

Hooper initially denied taking the boat out again the night before, according to Mary Winston Blair. She was also staying with Hooper along with her sister, who was dating Hooper at the time; and Blair's significant other, Ralph Daniel Jr., who also testified Tuesday. They had all gone out on the boat earlier in the evening, then gone to dinner by car, Blair said. After the group returned to Hooper's home, they played a card game. The women retired early, followed by Daniel. Both Blair and Daniel testified that they all had been drinking throughout the night.

In a later interview with detectives, Hooper admitted he and McCormick had taken the boat back out, and remembered the crash but didn't remember who was driving. Veteran attorney Craig Cooley, who is leading Hooper's three-person defense team, told the jury that who was driving the boat will be a pivotal question in the case and that the prosecutors will not be able to prove definitively who it was.