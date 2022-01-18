As Rand Hooper's trial begins, mother of Graham McCormick recalls searching for dead son after Lancaster boating accident

NORFOLK — Sally Graham's mournful cries gripped a Norfolk courtroom Tuesday as a jury heard a recording of the moment she found out that her son, Graham McCormick, had been found dead floating in a Lancaster County creek.
"I heard her scream," testified Gordon McCormick, Graham's younger brother. "A sound I'll never forget."
The lament was captured by a Ring doorbell camera at the Irvington home where Graham McCormick had been staying. He had been visiting a close friend from college, John Randolph "Rand" Hooper, who is on trial in connection with McCormick's 2017 drowning. McCormick's mother, father and brother had driven from the Richmond area to the Irvington home after hearing Graham McCormick was missing, and it was there that they learned he was dead.
The 16-member jury heard from three members of Graham McCormick's family and two of the last people to see him alive on Tuesday, the first of what is expected to be a four-day trial.
Hooper, 35, pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony homicide, aggravated manslaughter while operating a boat under the influence, and failure to render aid after an accident resulting in McCormick's death.
The case is being tried in Norfolk because of the media attention the long-running case has received in both Lancaster County and Richmond. Hooper and McCormick are both from Richmond, though McCormick had moved to Atlanta shortly before his death for a job in banking. Both men's parents still live in the Richmond area.
Attorneys selected a panel of 16 jurors, four more than needed, in order to account for any illness such as COVID or other unexpected reasons that a juror can't fulfill their duties.
On Aug. 11, 2017, Sally Graham dropped everything when she got a text from Hooper asking if she'd heard from McCormick and that he was missing. McCormick, who had flown in from Atlanta the day before, had been visiting Hooper at Hooper's parents' Irvington home.
She knew something had to be wrong — as did Burke McCormick, Graham McCormick's father, and Gordon, who also testified Tuesday. Grandpa was the 31-year-old's fraternity nickname, his brother told the jury, because of how responsible he was.
"It was so unlike Graham," Sally Graham testified. "He stays within the lines. I was scared. I knew they were around the water and it scared me."
She'd asked Hooper if they'd searched the water, or checked with the neighbors, she said. She asked if they'd checked in town, anywhere she could think.
"The answers were all no," Sally Graham said.
She checked by the dock, using an oar Hooper had given her to poke and prod at the calm, shallow water around the dock behind the home. Hooper just watched, she said.
"If Graham had fallen off, perhaps he was under the dock," she testified. "I was scared I would find him. Scared I wouldn't."
After finding nothing, Sally Graham started knocking on neighbors' doors. A few minutes later, a neighbor she had talked to earlier rushed to Hooper's home and told Sally Graham a body had been found.
She knew then: It was Graham and he was dead. Sally Graham said she told Hooper: "They found him."
"He stopped dead in his tracks. Eyes like grapefruit," Sally Graham told the jury. He didn't ask questions, she said. "No, where? What happened? Or, thank God."
McCormick's body was found floating in Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2017. The state medical examiner concluded that McCormick died from drowning and that blunt-force trauma was a contributing factor in his death.
After an evening of heavy drinking, the two men were left alone and went for a late-night joy ride in Hooper's 1999 Boston Whaler, according to King William County Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew R. Kite, who is trying the case, along with his deputy Tiffany Webb.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reconstructed the crash and concluded that the vessel struck a bulkhead that jutted out of the water near where McCormick was found. It is believed McCormick was ejected from the boat when it crashed.
Hooper left his friend to drown, returning home and feigning ignorance when McCormick was missing the next morning, according to the prosecutors.
"We're here this week to hold this man, Mr. Hooper, accountable for his actions — or inactions," Kite told the jury in his opening statements.
Hooper initially denied taking the boat out again the night before, according to Mary Winston Blair. She was also staying with Hooper along with her sister, who was dating Hooper at the time; and Blair's significant other, Ralph Daniel Jr., who also testified Tuesday. They had all gone out on the boat earlier in the evening, then gone to dinner by car, Blair said. After the group returned to Hooper's home, they played a card game. The women retired early, followed by Daniel. Both Blair and Daniel testified that they all had been drinking throughout the night.
In a later interview with detectives, Hooper admitted he and McCormick had taken the boat back out, and remembered the crash but didn't remember who was driving. Veteran attorney Craig Cooley, who is leading Hooper's three-person defense team, told the jury that who was driving the boat will be a pivotal question in the case and that the prosecutors will not be able to prove definitively who it was.
Blair said she finally called the police, after Hooper first told her not to. She said she was the first to identify McCormick's body for the police, saying in court on Tuesday "it appeared that it had been slammed against the rocks, over and over again."
Two months later, Hooper was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to report the crash. Former Lancaster County prosecutor Jan Smith, who lost re-election in 2019 and has since had his law license suspended for a year for his handling of this case, withdrew the charge, saying others would be filed. It took nearly a year for Smith to seek new charges. In the meantime, McCormick's family filed a civil lawsuit and received a $4 million settlement.
In 2019, Smith and Hooper's attorneys negotiated a controversial plea agreement for which Hooper would only serve one year of a 15-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid. McCormick's family said the punishment was too lenient.
Before it could be entered in court, Circuit Judge R. Michael McKenney recused himself after receiving a letter from a witness in the case. In the letter, Benjamin M. "Chip" Woodson, who owns the land just off of which McCormick's body was found, said Smith alleged that McKenney had already made up his mind about the case, which the judge denied.
He appointed Circuit Judge Herbert M. Hewitt, who typically presides in King George County. Five months later, Hewitt rejected the plea deal saying the sentence was inappropriate and that Hooper's actions came from "a cold and malignant heart."
The case passed through a few other hands until it landed on the desk of retired Judge Charles Poston.
A special prosecutor, Kite, was appointed after Smith's successor, Tony Spencer, was removed from the case after Hooper's attorneys alleged his election was supported by McCormick's family.
In October 2020, Kite dropped all charges against Hooper; then, in December 2020, Hooper was indicted on the more serious charges he now faces.
Under Virginia law, felony murder is an accidental killing and is considered second-degree murder, punishable by five to 40 years in prison. Aggravated involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence between one and 20 years in prison; and failure to render aid carries up to five years in prison.
Both sides have agreed not to mention to the jury that Hooper had previously pleaded guilty or any details of the rejected agreement.
Testimony resumes at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD