Assault charges stemming from 2020 unrest dismissed against 2 Richmond officers

Charges stemming from the 2020 civil unrest were dismissed Thursday against two Richmond police officers after they participated in a restorative justice process that Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said fostered “collaborative, collective understanding on both sides.”

Officers Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown were accused of assaulting three young women, ages 17 to 19, with O.C. fogger, a chemical irritant, at about 3:45 a.m. on May 31, 2020. It was the second night of unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The three women were in a car stopped at a light on Belvidere Street yelling at the officers, who crossed two lanes of traffic and sprayed the irritant into the open window of the car hitting the victims in their faces, according to court documents.

Only one of the three women participated in the restorative justice meetings with the officers and unidentified members of the community, according to McEachin. The other two were “unavailable,” she said, but wouldn’t elaborate further. McEachin said a series of meetings were facilitated by the Virginia Center for Restorative Justice, but said they were confidential so she couldn’t go into details about what was discussed, how many meetings occurred, or who attended them.

“What I’m hoping this shows is that there can be conversations between community members and police in a neutral and safe place to build back that trust,” McEachin said after Thursday’s hearing. “She heard directly from the officers information she didn’t know before, and they heard directly from her.”

In court, McEachin said the young women apologized to the officers, and that she requested that their positions with the department be fully restored. But both officers remain on administrative leave, as they have since they were first charged in October 2020, according to RPD spokeswoman Tracey Walker.

An internal investigation, which examines whether an officer broke police procedure or policy, doesn’t typically begin until after criminal charges are resolved. In this case, internal affairs detectives brought the incident to the attention of prosecutors while reviewing body-worn camera footage from the protests, but still Walker said Thursday the internal investigation “will now being.”

In April, Janowski filed a grievance against the city for imposing a one-day suspension and remedial training for violating the department’s code of conduct and unsatisfactory performance on May 31, 2020 during the unrest, according to court records. It is unclear if this is related to this same incident or another; the department did not immediately respond to questions.

“Detective Janowski is relieved that these charges have been dismissed,” his attorney Peter B. Baruch said in an email. Brown’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment. “He is looking forward to returning to active duty to serve the City. Detective Janowski and his fellow officers were faced with unprecedented circumstances on May 30-31, 2020.”

After Thursday’s hearing, McEachin said that Janowski and Brown also apologized. They also completed 100 hours of community service, she said.

The hearing comes more than seven months after an agreement had been reached in the case, but details were not made public at the time. Because the charges were dismissed Thursday, the officers’ attorneys, Jacqueline M. Reiner, Edward K. Nickel and Baruch, asked that the documents be sealed and eligible for expungement. Richmond Circuit Court Judge Phillip L. Hairston granted the requests.

If the case had gone to trial, prosecutors intended to argue that the officers acted outside of police training and violated the department’s policy, which states that “O.C. Fogger should not be directed at a person’s face.” It goes on to say that the chemical irritant “can be very hazardous” in confined areas and “should only be considered as an option under the most extreme circumstances, after the officers have carefully considered all other options, including disengagement.”

The defense attorneys intended to argue that the officers’ actions were “reasonably necessary to disperse and quell the riot,” and thus immune from criminal prosecution, according to motions filed in the case and earlier arguments made. Prosecutors have said their “actions exceeded both legal and administrative authority” since the young women were neither rioting nor unlawfully assembled at the time.

