Virginia AG's office reviewing request by NAACP to investigate fatal state police shooting of Xzavier Hill along I-64

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP has asked Attorney General Mark Herring to review the shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill, who was killed during a confrontation with two Virginia State Police troopers in Goochland County after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 64.

A spokeswoman for Herring said his office will look into the matter.

The NAACP's request comes less than two weeks after a multijurisdictional grand jury that was convened to investigate the circumstances of the Jan. 9 shooting ruled unanimously that the troopers were justified in using deadly force.

Goochland Commonwealth's Attorney D. Michael Caudill, who oversaw the grand jury proceedings, made the grand jury report public, along with numerous exhibits and a copy of a police dashcam video that captured much of the incident.

In a letter dated Tuesday to Herring, the state NAACP's president, Robert Barnette Jr., said his organization "must express its concern regarding the investigation" into Hill's death.

"We believe that now, more than ever, it is imperative that the Commonwealth of Virginia be responsive to the growing demand for transparency through the employment of special prosecutors, or independent review committees," Barnette wrote.