At vigil, loved ones mourn woman killed in South Richmond house fire

They were the only two siblings left in Richmond out of four, so they became "each other's keeper," she added.

They spoke four times the day before Shene Dickens died, her sister said. They talked about "the stories," the soap operas they watched each day; what they were each going to cook that night; and made plans for the "pajama party" Jolinda Dickens said they had been planning for the weekend after her death.

"I never spoke to her again," Jolinda Dickens said.

The first Richmond firefighters arrived about five minutes after the 911 call and encountered heavy fire coming from the home, where Shene Dickens and several others rented a room.

They found a man who also lived in the home already outside. He suffered smoke inhalation, but Shene Dickens was still on the phone with dispatchers and unable to escape.

“[Firefighters] immediately went into rescue mode to get the caller out of the home,” said Lt. Chris Armstrong, a spokesman for the fire department.

Seven minutes later, they had rescued her and began lifesaving measures. She was taken to a hospital and declared dead soon after arrival.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Armstrong said Friday.

"I don't sleep at night, and I won't, until I find out what happened," Jolinda Dickens said. "I need to know how the fire started. Why she couldn't get out? Why, why, why?"