Attorney for man charged in rare, no-body murder case seeks to move trial from Chesterfield

The attorney representing John Howard, charged in the presumed 1996 slaying of his former girlfriend whose body was never found, is seeking to have his client's trial moved from Chesterfield County because the attorney believes Howard's right to a fair trial has been harmed by pre-trial publicity generated by Chesterfield's chief prosecutor.

In one of several recent motions filed by the defense, attorney Greg Sheldon said Chesterfield's jury pool has been potentially tainted by a Feb. 2 press release issued by Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport about her traveling to New York to interview witnesses for the trial, among other details. Sheldon also cited Davenport's plans on Feb. 9 to be interviewed about the case on WRVA's Jeff Katz Show, which Sheldon said she cancelled after he raised concerns. Davenport's scheduled appearance was promoted by the radio program, Sheldon wrote.

Howard was arrested in May 2021 in the 1996 disappearance and presumed murder of his then-girlfriend, Linda Lunsford, in a rare case that will be tried without the victim’s body or a cause of death. In November, the court scheduled Howard's jury trial to begin April 18. Two weeks have been set aside to hear the case.

"It is clear that two months before the scheduled start of the trial that has received extensive media coverage for over 25 years, the Commonwealth issued a press release which made a series of questionable and inflammatory statements," Sheldon wrote in his motion.

Of particular concern, Sheldon noted, was a phrase in the press release that discusses "'the brutality of [Ms. Lunsford's] murder,' despite the concession that her body was never discovered." The attorney wrote that NBC12 published a story on the station's website and broadcast a similar account on-air, quoting Davenport's press release and referring to the "brutality of the murder."

Sheldon wrote that he was advised on Feb. 9 that Davenport intended to appear on the "Jeff Katz" show that same day, and after he began listening to the broadcast, he heard several promotions for the segment. One of the promotions that Sheldon said he recorded was of Katz talking to his audience about his imminent interview with Davenport.

"I'm looking forward to chatting with her about that, it's almost like a whodunit, the bad part of course is that there are five children, real live human beings, not characters in books, who were left behind, motherless, as a result of this crime," Sheldon quoted Katz as saying.

In his motion, Sheldon wrote that a Facebook post from the radio program also promoted Davenport's appearance, and the promotion recounted that Lunsford had been "brutally murdered" and that her "five children were left behind without their mother."

"The defendant maintains that the [Davenport] press release, which was reported on by NBC12 on the same day it was released and clearly referenced by the Jeff Katz program, is substantially likely to interfere with the fairness of the trial by a jury," Sheldon wrote. "The statement regarding the brutality of the murder only two months before trial is not factually accurate, as the Commonwealth can only speculate as to the cause of death, assuming Ms. Lunsford is in fact deceased."

In a separate motion, Sheldon requests the court to bar the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office from making further public comments about the Howard case — for many of the same reasons cited in the attorney's motion to move the case from Chesterfield. The attorney is also seeking that the trial be continued to a later date, "to reduce the likelihood that potential jurors would have heard about the press release or the proposed appearance on the Jeff Katz radio show."

Sheldon filed his motions two weeks after Davenport, on Feb. 14, requested in a motion that Chesterfield Circuit Judge Lynn Brice recuse herself from presiding over the Howard case.

In her motion, Davenport cites contentious encounters between the judge and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt in the courtroom on Nov. 17 and in the judge's chamber the following day, the latter of which Davenport attended. A third incident occurred on Feb. 11, Davenport said, when Nesbitt appeared before Brice for the first time since Nov. 17. "The judge displayed public disdain for Nesbitt," Davenport wrote without elaboration.

Brice is seeking reappointment to the bench.

On Dec. 15, five days after Brice was interviewed for reappointment before two General Assembly committees, Nesbitt, at the request of state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, provided a five-page summary of her recollections of the incidents with Brice on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

That summary has been distributed to other legislators as background in their consideration of Brice's reappointment bid, which has been blocked. In late January, the Senate Judiciary Committee removed Brice from a list of judges up for re-election and did not certify her to the full Senate for a vote. Conceivably, a legislator could try and resurrect Brice's bid before the current session ends March 12.

Nesbitt is co-prosecuting the Howard case with Davenport and a third prosecutor, and Davenport's motion seeks to have another judge assigned in Brice's place, so that "any appearance of bias or prejudice against the Commonwealth is avoided."

Sheldon filed a motion objecting to Davenport's request that Brice recuse herself from presiding over the case, arguing the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has "fallen short of demonstrating bias or prejudice sufficient to support its motion for recusal."

A date has not yet been set to hear both the prosecution and defense motions.