Attorneys seek to stop execution of Newtowne gang member, citing intellectual disability

A member of a notorious Richmond drug gang should be spared his pending execution because of his intellectual disability, his attorneys argue in a motion filed this week.
Cory Johnson, a member of the Newtowne gang that was responsible for at least 10 slayings in a 45-day period in 1992, is scheduled to be executed Jan. 14. The gang's victims included suspected snitches, rival dealers and those who had disrespected a gang partner. One gang victim was stabbed 85 times; another was shot 16 times. And at least one was shot and stabbed.
Johnson, 52, and two fellow gang members, James H. Roane and Richard Tipton, are the longest-serving inmates now on federal death row.
After a 17-year lull, federal executions resumed this year and Johnson's death is scheduled for less than a week before the end of President Trump's administration.
In the motion filed late Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, attorneys for Johnson ask the court to issue an order prohibiting the execution and to set a hearing for them to present evidence to establish Johnson's intellectual disability.
The attorneys cite the Federal Death Penalty Act, which prohibits executing someone who is intellectually disabled, and say that three experts have concluded that there is overwhelming evidence that Johnson is intellectually disabled.
The motion states the following:
“Corey Johnson remained in the second grade for three years, and also repeated third and fourth grades. When asked his birthday at age 8, while in second grade, he thought it was in March, though he was actually born in November. When he was 13 years old, he could barely write his own name. And while he knew there were 12 months in the year, he could recite them only up to August.
"Corey was not able to tell time or perform arithmetic beyond a third-grade level. At age 18, a high school teacher concluded that Corey could never pass the competency exams required to graduate. When he was in his early 20s, achievement testing measured his grade-equivalent levels no higher than second grade in reading and writing. When he was last tested at age 45, Mr. Johnson was still at an elementary school level.”
(Court documents spell Johnson's first name as both "Cory" and "Corey." His defense team says the correct spelling is "Corey," but the federal government uses the other spelling.)
Johnson suffered a childhood filled with physical and emotional abuse and extreme neglect, all risk factors for intellectual disability, his attorneys contend. He lived a transient childhood and was abandoned at age 13 by his drug-addicted mother to a residential facility for children with intellectual and emotional impairments, the lawyers said.
Johnson was misdiagnosed and wrongly categorized as a person who did not have intellectual disability throughout his childhood and beyond his capital sentencing hearing, his lawyers contend.
They also argue that his sentence was arbitrary because a co-defendant was not sentenced to death. Vernon Thomas, who was convicted of many of the same violent acts as Johnson, including four murders, was spared the death penalty because of his intellectual disability.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said recently that until last month's execution of Orlando Hall, of Texas, there had not been a lame duck execution in more than a century. No outgoing president has carried out more than one execution in the transition period since 1888-1889, during Grover Cleveland's first presidency, Dunham said.
In addition to Johnson, the federal government on Nov. 20 scheduled executions for two other federal death row inmates, including Dustin Higgs, who was sentenced to death in Maryland in 2000 for murdering three young women. Higgs is scheduled to die on Jan. 15.
Jazmyn Howell, a Richmond resident, started a petition on Change.org to spare Higgs' life that has more than 860,000 signatures.
“President-elect Biden has said that he is against the death penalty," Howell wrote to her petition's supporters. "If we can postpone Dustin's execution by just five days, we might save his life for good.”