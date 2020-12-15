Attorneys seek to stop execution of Newtowne gang member, citing intellectual disability

The motion states the following:

“Corey Johnson remained in the second grade for three years, and also repeated third and fourth grades. When asked his birthday at age 8, while in second grade, he thought it was in March, though he was actually born in November. When he was 13 years old, he could barely write his own name. And while he knew there were 12 months in the year, he could recite them only up to August.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Corey was not able to tell time or perform arithmetic beyond a third-grade level. At age 18, a high school teacher concluded that Corey could never pass the competency exams required to graduate. When he was in his early 20s, achievement testing measured his grade-equivalent levels no higher than second grade in reading and writing. When he was last tested at age 45, Mr. Johnson was still at an elementary school level.”

(Court documents spell Johnson's first name as both "Cory" and "Corey." His defense team says the correct spelling is "Corey," but the federal government uses the other spelling.)