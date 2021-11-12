Attorneys: Transparency lacking in agreement for RPD officers charged with assault during unrest

Lawrence West, the founder of BLM RVA, was present for many of the protests last summer and was a fierce advocate for removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, attended Friday’s hearing. Afterward, he said he was happy to see “justice served.”

“If you can bring anyone to justice, you should bring everyone to justice,” West said. “The scales are not necessarily balanced, but it’s refreshing to see some movement toward that end.”

Janowski and Brown are accused of assaulting three young women with O.C. fogger, a chemical irritant, at about 3:45 a.m. on May 31. It was the second night of unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The teenagers, ages 17 to 19, were stopped at a red light in the 200 block of North Belvidere Street, shouting profanities at a group of officers standing nearby.

“F- — it, spray ‘em,” an officer in the group said just before the two officers, who the Richmond Police Department’s internal affairs identified as Janowski and Brown, crossed two lanes of traffic and sprayed into the open window of the car hitting the victims in the faces, according to prosecutors.