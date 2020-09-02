Attorneys, witnesses say RPD used excessive force in protest arrests. Police defend their actions.

Two tow trucks showed up at some point, Maloney said, and protesters on bicycles were trying to protect those on foot from traffic as they crossed the street.

Keating said protesters were told they needed to leave, and that as she and a friend were walking to leave, a tow truck "drove up onto the median at us."

Keating "kicked the tow truck out of self-defense," she said, and was thrown to the ground by two officers and detained.

Maloney said she and other protesters were immediately concerned that Skromne might have been severely injured by the officer. They tried to rush over to check and see if he was OK.

“I saw his head just hit the curb, with no helmet on,” Maloney said. In July, Maloney was arrested and charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor, for being in Monroe Park after 10 p.m. following a separate protest connected to civil unrest that began May 29.

The police suggested that other protesters were arrested because they “attempted to interfere” with the arrest of Skromne.

Keating said, however, that the protesters had only been concerned about Skromne’s well-being and were not trying to "de-arrest" him. She added that officers had surrounded Skromne and there was no way for anyone to interfere with his arrest.