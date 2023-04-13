A Henrico County man faces 30 criminal charges after authorities said he stole hundreds of vases from a rural Sandston cemetery.

Austin Curtis Robertson, 23, has been charged with three counts of petit larceny, eight counts of grand larceny, eight counts of stolen property with the intent to sell and 11 counts of injuring a church/cemetery.

The crimes happened at Washington Memorial Park in the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in early March, Henrico County police said. Several thousands of dollars in losses occurred, police said.

“This is what community tips and great police work looks like,” said Henrico County Police spokesperson Karina Bolster, in a statement. “We hope these charges will bring peace of mind to those families who had their loved ones’ graves victimized.”