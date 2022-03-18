Authorities resume operations at Tuckahoe home where police found potentially hazardous materials

Local, state and federal authorities resumed operations Friday morning at a home in western Henrico County where police found potentially hazardous materials Thursday after an initial search on the residence.

Residents of 20 of 26 homes that were evacuated overnight took advantage of police escorts into the neighborhood between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. to retrieve "essential items" from their residences, said Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

The residents were then escorted back out of the affected neighborhood in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent, near The Village shopping center of Patterson Avenue.

The items retrieved by the residents were "to get them through the next operational period, whether that means six hours or early into the evening again," Pecka said.

Authorities resumed their work about 8:30 a.m after insuring all residents had again left the neighborhood, Pecka said. Police, fire and ordnance disposal units are "working both inside and outside the residence," Pecka added.

The operation has now spanned 24 hours. Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities from Henrico police and fire, the Richmond Field Office of the FBI, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to the targeted home on Durwood Crescent.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and found that they believed could be explosives. Authorities are exercising an abundance of caution.

"We cannot assume that something is or is not hazardous," Pecka said. "We must treat everything as if it is."

The response stems from another call police responded to in Glen Allen about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday involving an alleged domestic assault in the 9600 block of Southmill Drive. Two adults were arrested.