Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico

Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court for trial as an adult.
Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s attorney, said Monday following a closed hearing before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Stacy E. Lee that her office has given notice it is seeking the transfer. A transfer hearing was set for Nov. 22, and either side can appeal the judge’s decision, said Taylor.
Though the youth is charged with first-degree murder, if he is tried in juvenile court, he could only be held by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice until the age of 21. If tried as an adult, he could receive up to life in prison.
Taylor said that with a conviction for charges as serious as those he is facing, six or seven years in the juvenile system may not be adequate for him to receive the services he may need. On the other hand, she said seeking transfer does not necessarily mean her office believes a young person should be serving a significant part of their life in adult prison.
“It’s not just about serving time in prison, but it is also about utilizing the adult services that are out there,” she said. The youth was initially charged with second-degree murder but is now facing a charge of first-degree murder, said Taylor.
The youth also faces felony charges of attempted murder, threatening to shoot up a school and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Bremer attended Quioccasin Middle School, where she was in the eighth grade. The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on March 26, in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West community.
A path connects the neighborhood to nearby Godwin High School.
Authorities have not disclosed where the boy attended school because it might identify him.
Taylor said in August that her office was considering charges against the adult who owned the handgun the boy allegedly used. Asked about those potential charges on Monday, Taylor said, “Those are forthcoming, but I can’t really get any more specific than that.”
Taylor did not identify the adult, but said someone in the boy’s household had a handgun to which the boy got access, she added.
