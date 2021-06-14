Baltimore man arrested in double stabbing that killed one at Prince George County hotel

A 67-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in a double stabbing that killed a man and critically wounded a woman at the Baymont Wyndam Inn near Fort Lee in Prince George County.

Ollie Lankford Jr. was located and identified as a suspect soon after Prince George officers arrived at the hotel in the 5300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on Sunday evening. Police responded at 9:47 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in progress, police spokeswoman Sgt. Alexis Grochmal said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman, both residents of Prince George, in the courtyard suffering from several stab wounds. The male, identified as Willie Walden Jr., 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim, who wasn't identified, was transported to Southside Regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, Grochmal said.

Neither victim was affiliated with the military at Fort Lee, Grochmal said.

Lankford was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Walden and malicious wounding in the attack on the woman.

Grochmal described Lankford as a friend of the two victims, but she declined to elaborate.

The incident remains under investigation and police asked anyone with information to contact Prince George police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. Tipsters can also provide information using the P3tips app.