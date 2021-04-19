Beloved 'Cat Lady' dies months after being hit by car in Richmond; prosecutors to seek manslaughter charge

Doran was not known to have any family, other than her cats, and her pastor, the Rev. Kenny Callaghan, had been keeping the community updated on her recovery since the accident.

Callaghan, senior pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of Richmond, has said that Doran suffered a head injury; fractures to her pelvis, legs and hip; and damage to her neck, spine and abdomen in the accident. She underwent multiple surgeries.

In a post on the Nextdoor app on Saturday, Callaghan said that Doran, who was believed to have been about 77 years old, had been in hospice care and that her guardian notified Callaghan on Saturday that she had died about 8:45 that morning.

Callaghan said there will be a service to celebrate her life within a few weeks.

"Thank you for all the ways you have supported Margaret since her accident and expressed your love and appreciation for her," Callaghan said in the Nextdoor post. "Thank you for caring for her cats and keeping her legacy alive. Margaret's life passion not only was for cats but also drew this community together."