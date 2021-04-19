Beloved 'Cat Lady' dies months after being hit by car in Richmond; prosecutors to seek manslaughter charge

Margaret Doran, affectionately known as "The Cat Lady" by many Richmonders, died over the weekend from injuries she suffered more than four months ago when she was struck by an alleged DUI driver, authorities confirmed Monday.
The authorities now plan to bring a charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter against the suspect before a grand jury in June, said Richmond prosecutor Cynthia Payne on Monday.
The suspect, 27-year-old Sara Warner of Richmond, already faces charges of DUI and felony hit-and-run in connection with the December collision in the 500 block of North Robinson Street. Warner's first name is spelled "Sara" in court records, but the police had spelled it "Sarah."
Doran, a fixture in the Fan neighborhood and Museum District where she walked the streets to feed colonies of feral cats, was near the intersection of Park and Kensington avenues when she was struck by a car about 10 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Warner's attorney, Craig Cooley, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.
Known as "The Cat Lady" and "Saint Margaret," Doran could be seen trudging with her rolling walker back and forth from near the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to the VCU area, day and night, to feed the many feral cats she called her own.
Many residents were inspired by her devotion and energy, and some worried about her safety because they'd see her cross dark streets without reflective clothing. Doran, who lived in a rented garage storage unit in an alley off Strawberry Street, assured her friends that she'd be fine.
Doran was not known to have any family, other than her cats, and her pastor, the Rev. Kenny Callaghan, had been keeping the community updated on her recovery since the accident.
Callaghan, senior pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of Richmond, has said that Doran suffered a head injury; fractures to her pelvis, legs and hip; and damage to her neck, spine and abdomen in the accident. She underwent multiple surgeries.
In a post on the Nextdoor app on Saturday, Callaghan said that Doran, who was believed to have been about 77 years old, had been in hospice care and that her guardian notified Callaghan on Saturday that she had died about 8:45 that morning.
Callaghan said there will be a service to celebrate her life within a few weeks.
"Thank you for all the ways you have supported Margaret since her accident and expressed your love and appreciation for her," Callaghan said in the Nextdoor post. "Thank you for caring for her cats and keeping her legacy alive. Margaret's life passion not only was for cats but also drew this community together."
"My hunch is Margaret is feedings cats and sharing her diverse, clear opinions in her Heavenly home," he added. "Let's give thanks for her life and that she no longer suffers any pain, has a warm, loving home, and lots of cats to love and care for."
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for updates.