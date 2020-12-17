Beloved 'Cat Lady' was hit by an alleged DUI driver. Richmond residents are rallying to help.

Margaret Doran is well known by many residents of Richmond's Fan neighborhood and Museum District, even if not everyone knows her well.
Known as "The Cat Lady" and "Saint Margaret," she could be seen trudging with her rolling walker back and forth from near the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to the VCU area, day and night, to feed the innumerable feral cats she called her own. Many residents were inspired by her devotion and energy.
Doran, who is believed to be 77 years old, told one friend she has been caring for feral cats in Richmond for decades.
Residents say she would walk the streets from late morning until late at night to feed colonies of cats at various locations, most of which are unknown to her acquaintances. Some of them worried about her safety because they'd see her limp across dark streets without reflective clothing. Doran, who lives in a rented garage storage unit in an alley off Strawberry Street, told her friends that she'd be fine.
On Dec. 8, shortly before 10 p.m., she was struck by a car in the 500 block of North Robinson Street, near Park and Kensington avenues, and severely injured. The police have charged the driver, 27-year-old Sarah Warner of the Fan District, with DUI.
"She was probably on her way back from feeding her cats," said Doran's friend Sally Mullikin, "because that's basically all she did."
For those accustomed to seeing Doran out walking every day, a fixture in their lives was suddenly gone. Many realized how much they didn't know about her. She lived in secret and accepted help from food pantries and a Gofundme for cat food, but refused offers to help with reflective gear to keep her safe.
"She, in many ways, treated her cats better than she treated herself," said her pastor, the Rev. Kenny Callaghan. "In essence, Margaret's cats were her family. I have witnessed her having complete conversations with these cats. She loved them and they loved her."
Since the accident, residents have taken to social media to express grief and to find out what happened to Doran, posting many messages on the Nextdoor app. When Callaghan heard last week that Doran had been hit by a car, he called every hospital but couldn't find her because she had not been identified and was being treated under a "trauma name."
He found out the trauma name from a friend at the Richmond Police Department and, because she isn't known to have any family, he went to the hospital and identified her for the police after telling them he was her pastor and showing his clergy credentials. He also tracked down where she was living, leading to the rescue of two of her cats.
Callaghan, senior pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of Richmond, which is located about a block from where Doran was struck, has been keeping people updated on her condition.
In an interview, he said that Doran had suffered a head injury, fractures to her pelvis, legs and hip, and damage to her neck, spine and abdomen. She has undergone multiple surgeries and will have extensive rehabilitation, Callaghan said, but every surgery has been successful and she is expected to live.
"At first they told me they didn't know if she would survive," Callaghan said, adding that he has not spoken with Doran, who is heavily sedated.
In 24 years as a pastor, Callaghan said he has never seen before such an outpouring for someone who has been injured. "Yesterday I got 42 emails," he said Wednesday.
At one point, he made a request on Nextdoor that people stop calling the hospital to check on her and to ask him for updates instead. So many people were calling, he said, that it was distracting the hospital staff caring for Doran.
As of Thursday, two of Doran's admirers had sent her gifts to Callaghan's church through Amazon — a stuffed animal cat and a Purr Pillow Kitty cat toy.
On the night before the accident, Callaghan and his partner were walking their dogs and saw Doran crossing Robinson Street at Park Avenue and stop in the middle of the street to go through her bag. It was about 10:30 p.m. and she was wearing dark clothes and was hunched over her walker. Callaghan said he offered to get her reflectors, which he has begged her to get many times.
He said she replied that she walks at night all the time, that she's safe and not to worry about her. "She just laughed it off," he said.
Although much beloved, Doran could be cantankerous at times, several friends said. "She lives life on her own terms and she's willing to argue and go against the status quo, but underneath she is a very caring, loving, kind and generous individual," Callaghan said. "She wouldn't hurt a flea, but she might piss you off."
Callaghan has known Doran about four years and said she frequently visits his church's food pantry and other food pantries in the community. After the accident, some members of the homeless community helped Callaghan find the garage unit in which she was living, unbeknownst to the landlord and without heat, electricity or plumbing.
Two of her cats had been inside the garage unit from the time of the accident until three days later and had no water left. Richmond Animal Care and Control safely trapped the female cats, a Siamese and a brown tabby, and has been keeping them since last Friday. The RACC has named them Sully and Clutterbug.
"The environment in which they were living wasn't very great," said Christie Chipps Peters, director of RACC, though she noted that both cats already had been spayed and were not feral.
"They're touchable," she said. If Doran were able, she could reclaim her pets but would have to pay a fee and figure out where they would go, Chipps Peters said. "They can't go back to where they were."
If no one claims the cats by Dec. 22, they will be available for adoption, she said.
"She was really big on not just feeding the feral colonies, but making sure they were taken care of by spaying and neutering," said Mullikin, the friend who met Doran about 10 years ago after moving to the Museum District. "That's not a crazy cat lady — that's a very responsible person."
"She knew all the cats by name and where they were coming from," she added. "They would all come up to her and say thank you and then go back to their hiding holes."
Since the accident, several women have started feeding one of Doran's feral colonies in the vicinity of the VMFA. Unfortunately, the volunteers don't know where the other colonies are, and unfortunately the cats rarely emerge from their hiding places as they happily would if Doran were there to feed them.
"I've only seen one cat," said Ona King, one of the volunteers who leaves food out for the feral felines. "I think they just hide in the shrubs and stuff until we leave."
"People are really coming together for her," King said, adding that residents had set up a GoFundMe page in the past to raise money for cat food for Doran. "I couldn't believe how far she walks every day and how late she was out at night. She's very dedicated."
Mullikin said Doran has become a local legend on par with Donnie "Dirtwoman" Corker, a widely known and colorful character who died in 2017, and Black Dog, a scruffy black canine that roamed Richmond's West End for more than 10 years and had a big following until its death, in 2009.
"Margaret has the same type of mystical urban legend type thing as Black Dog did because everybody kind of knew her as the Cat Lady," Mullikin said. "She was like the magical Cat Lady who was always there."