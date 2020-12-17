Beloved 'Cat Lady' was hit by an alleged DUI driver. Richmond residents are rallying to help.

If no one claims the cats by Dec. 22, they will be available for adoption, she said.

"She was really big on not just feeding the feral colonies, but making sure they were taken care of by spaying and neutering," said Mullikin, the friend who met Doran about 10 years ago after moving to the Museum District. "That's not a crazy cat lady — that's a very responsible person."

"She knew all the cats by name and where they were coming from," she added. "They would all come up to her and say thank you and then go back to their hiding holes."

Since the accident, several women have started feeding one of Doran's feral colonies in the vicinity of the VMFA. Unfortunately, the volunteers don't know where the other colonies are, and unfortunately the cats rarely emerge from their hiding places as they happily would if Doran were there to feed them.

"I've only seen one cat," said Ona King, one of the volunteers who leaves food out for the feral felines. "I think they just hide in the shrubs and stuff until we leave."

"People are really coming together for her," King said, adding that residents had set up a GoFundMe page in the past to raise money for cat food for Doran. "I couldn't believe how far she walks every day and how late she was out at night. She's very dedicated."