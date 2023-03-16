Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump has joined local attorney Mark Krudys in representing the family of Irvo Otieno, a mental health patient who died last week in the custody of Henrico County sheriff's deputies while being admitted to Central State Hospital.

Otieno's family and their attorneys will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Dinwiddie County Courthouse. In a news release, a Crump media spokesperson said the family will view the Central State Hospital security camera video that Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill has said captures the incident leading to Otieno's death.

"It is truly shocking that nearly three years after the brutal killing of George Floyd by police, another family is grieving a loved one who allegedly died in nearly the same exact manner - being pinned down by police for 12 agonizing minutes," Crump, who represented the family of Floyd, said in a statement. "The family has not yet seen the video, but what has been described to us paints a heinous and inhumane image."

"We are encouraged that these officers have been charged and arrested, but this is just the first step of what will be a long and painful journey," Crump added. "We will continue to lift the family in prayer as we seek full justice for Irvo."

Seven Henrico Sheriff's deputies were charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder in the March 6 death of Otieno, who died of asphyxiation, according to the state medical examiner's preliminary cause of death.

During the first court hearings Tuesday for the seven accused deputies, Baskervill said the officers held down Otieno for 12 minutes while he was shackled and handcuffed, eventually "smothering him to death." She said he was asphyxiated from the weight of the officers laying on top of him, which included knees that were pressed "fiercely" into parts of his body.

On Tuesday, two of the deputies were released on $15,000 and $10,000 bond, respectively, after their attorneys successfully argued for their release.

Three others were appointed attorneys by Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Teefey Jr. after he questioned them about their finances and determined they could not afford to hire counsel. Two other deputies indicated they were in the process of hiring attorneys.

Because the case has unfolded publicly in recent days, the deputies have not yet had an opportunity through attorneys to present their view of what transpired at Central State Hospital. The attorneys for the deputies who were granted bond cited their clients' unblemished records and years of experience and service.

Attorney Edward Nickel, who is representing Deputy Bradley Disse, told the court that his client has been employed 20 years with the sheriff's office and has an exemplary record. Nickel said Disse received an exemplary service award a week before the Central State Hospital incident.

7 Henrico deputies charged with murder Kaiyell Sanders Randy Boyer Tabitha Levere Bradley Disse Dwayne Bramble Jermaine Branch Brandon Rogers