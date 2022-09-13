Bicyclist killed in fatal crash in North Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a bicyclist was traveling east on state Route 10 when they were struck by a 2006 Ford F-150. According to police, witnesses stated the bicyclist was moving in and out of traffic before the crash occurred.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.