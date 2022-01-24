Bill banning ticket, arrest quotas unanimously passes Senate committee, with last-minute amendments

"Basically, what they are doing is allowing quotas on a limited basis," McGowan said after the 15-0 vote. "We're trying to strike a balance for a state trooper, who it is part of their job to enforce traffic laws and write summons."

It's a start, he said, to reforming how officers are evaluated.

Mark Snesavage, Reeves' chief of staff, said the added language was a compromise between the PBA and state police brass, who, he said, need a way to track tickets and arrests because some grant funding rely on or set those targets. Snesavage added that they would be monitoring to ensure that no agency is only using quotas to evaluate troopers a year from now, or else they would come back before the General Assembly for changes that may include penalties for agencies in violation.

Last summer, the Richmond Times-Dispatch wrote a story revealing that the Virginia State Police, after first denying the use of quotas, allows area supervisors at its various offices around the state to set a target number of tickets to write, calling them "average benchmarks" rather than quotas. In an email obtained by The Times-Dispatch, a first sergeant in Williamsburg and James City County scolded troopers for writing too few tickets and said they should write at least five per day.