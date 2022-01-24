Bill banning ticket, arrest quotas unanimously passes Senate committee, with last-minute amendments

A bill banning law enforcement agencies from setting a target number of tickets that officers write or arrests they make passed a Senate committee vote on Monday without opposition.
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, introduced Senate Bill 327 prohibiting ticket-writing or arrest quotas as the 2022 General Assembly session got underway. But several last-minute amendments were made Monday morning during a Senate Judiciary hearing allowing agencies to keep track of those figures, as long as they are not the sole method for evaluating an officer, trooper or deputy.
Sean McGowan, executive director for the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, an organization that represents 8,000 law enforcement members across the state including about 800 Virginia State troopers, requested the bill's passage, calling quotas an "antiquated" and "ineffective" measure of effectiveness during the hearing.
"We think that law enforcement needs to evolve," he testified. "This is a reform bill and we want to help move it forward. And we think this is the start of moving in the right direction of reforming how law enforcement officers are evaluated by their administration."
But afterward, in a phone call, McGowan said the amendments were made to appease the state police agency, which would have otherwise opposed the bill. State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the agency does not comment on pending legislation.
"Basically, what they are doing is allowing quotas on a limited basis," McGowan said after the 15-0 vote. "We're trying to strike a balance for a state trooper, who it is part of their job to enforce traffic laws and write summons."
It's a start, he said, to reforming how officers are evaluated.
Mark Snesavage, Reeves' chief of staff, said the added language was a compromise between the PBA and state police brass, who, he said, need a way to track tickets and arrests because some grant funding rely on or set those targets. Snesavage added that they would be monitoring to ensure that no agency is only using quotas to evaluate troopers a year from now, or else they would come back before the General Assembly for changes that may include penalties for agencies in violation.
Last summer, the Richmond Times-Dispatch wrote a story revealing that the Virginia State Police, after first denying the use of quotas, allows area supervisors at its various offices around the state to set a target number of tickets to write, calling them "average benchmarks" rather than quotas. In an email obtained by The Times-Dispatch, a first sergeant in Williamsburg and James City County scolded troopers for writing too few tickets and said they should write at least five per day.
State troopers ticket or arrest motorists nearly 25% more often than every other law enforcement agency in the state, according to the paper's analysis of a year's worth of traffic and investigatory stop data for every department in the state. Troopers gave a warning or took no action in less than a quarter of stops, while other agencies let motorists go in more than a third of stops, the data showed.
During Monday's hearing, some senators appeared surprised that the practice was still in use. Ticket quotas are illegal is several states, including California, New York, Florida and Texas, over concerns that police could unnecessarily stop drivers to meet mandated goals.
"You used to hear about these all the time many many, many many years ago. I thought that was pretty much something that is done away with," Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said. "You're saying it still exists?"
Reeves affirmed: "We just want to put an end to it.”
The bill, which now goes to the full Senate, was also supported by the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys and several of the elected prosecutors spoke in favor of the bill Monday.
A version of the bill in the House of Delegates, introduced by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, is awaiting a hearing in the Public Safety Committee.
