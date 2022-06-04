Body discovered in Appomattox River

The body of an unidentified dead male was discovered in the Appomattox River on Saturday morning, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

At about 8:15 a.m., Chesterfield police were called to the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue in Ettrick after a body was discovered partially in the river. The body was recovered with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Fire & EMS and will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.