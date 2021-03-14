Body discovered in pond in Prince George; police are not considering the death a homicide

Prince George County police are investigating a death after finding a woman unresponsive in a pond Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call to the 5500 block of Family Drive at 10:46 a.m. Sunday. A woman was found face-down in a pond on the property, according to a police news release.

To determine the cause of death and identify the woman, police transported the body to the state medical examiner's office.

The investigation is ongoing and is not being considered a homicide as this time, police said.

County fire and EMS departments assisted in recovering the body.