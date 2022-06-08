Body found at Richmond waste management site identified

Richmond police said a body found at a city waste management site has been identified.

Joseph Allen Jr., 62, of Richmond, had been reported missing on April 21. Police in early May posted on social media that he was last seen in the Creighton Court housing development.

The body was found by city staff at the collection and transfer site in the 3000 block of Maury Street on May 13.

A death investigation has been started.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.