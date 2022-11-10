Body found in Henrico County possibly connected to missing person case

Henrico County police said a dead body found in deep woods off Walnut Avenue Thursday may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond.
The body was found in a vehicle in a wooded area near Walnut and Ratcliffe avenues south of East Laburnum Avenue.
Police have not released details about the person's identity.
They're working with the medical examiner to confirm the individual’s identity, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Top 5 weekend events: Mini-Greek Festival, Reclaiming the Monument & Richmond Marathon
RICHMOND MINI-GREEK FESTIVAL
Thursday-Saturday
The Richmond Greek Festival hasn’t been hosted since 2019 due to the pandemic as well as supply chain challenges. But now it’s back — the appetizer-size version, at least — to win over your senses like a triumphant Perseus returning with Medusa’s head. It will all be there: pork souvlaki, moussaka, spanakopita, gyro and loukoumades. Something just feels right about once again pointing your minivan to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Opa! 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 30 Malvern Ave. Free admission; pay as you go.
GreekFestival.com
2019, BOB BROWN/times-dispatch
RECLAIMING THE MONUMENT
Saturday & Sunday
The Recontextualizing Richmond Project puts the focus on Indigenous History Month by exhibiting art created exclusively by Pamunkey Tribal Citizens at Libby Hill Park. Artists include Ava Everheart, Yvonne Goad, Erick Krigsvold, Rebecca Hill and others. 6-10 p.m. 2801 E. Franklin St. Opening night moved to Saturday due to weather. Free. Recontextualizing
Richmond.com
Reclaiming the Monument
RICHMOND MARATHON
Saturday
Sure, training for and running 26.2 miles (or even 13.1 or 4.97) can be a steep challenge even for the most disciplined and determined athletes among us. But let’s not forget about the fans — and all their sacrifices: chasing runners around the city while parallel parking in strange neighborhoods, the pressure to put Sharpie to posterboard in a creative stroke of genius, and even the chapped hands from clapping hours on end. Yes, those running America’s Friendliest Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K are certainly champions, no matter their place of finish. But let’s not forget the real heroes flanking the course with their cheeky signs and red solo cups in hand. 7:45 a.m. marathon start. Fifth and Grace streets for the starting line. (804) 285-9495 or
RichmondMarathon.org
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
STONY POINT BEER, WINE & SPIRITS FESTIVAL
Saturday
Here’s something to wet your whistle — you know that whistle you make when checking the price tag on some designer duds: the Stony Point Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival. Tickets come with an all-access sampling to award-winning breweries, wineries and distilleries, including Kindred Spirit Brewing, Lexington Valley Vineyard, and Reservoir Distillery. It’s a big step up from holiday shopping by your lonesome online beside a box of pinot grigio. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. $45 in advance, $55 at the door.
RiverCityFestivals.com
Brittany Rose Photography
CHRISTMAS TOWN AT BUSCH GARDENS
Select dates Friday-Jan. 8
It’s that time of year when we measure attractions by their number of twinkling lights. Busch Gardens’ radiant transformation to North Pole suburb might take the cake with more than 10 million. Add roller coasters decked out in mistletoe, a “’Twas the Night Before” ice-skating show, seasonal treats and shopping, as well as plenty of visits from the Man with the Bag — and you have a winter wonderland over the James River and through New Kent County right down I-64 East. Hours vary. 1 Busch Gardens Blvd. Prices start at $27.99 (flash sale through Sunday). (757) 229-4386 or
BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg
Stephen Johnson