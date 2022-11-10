 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Henrico County possibly connected to missing person case

Henrico County police said a dead body found in deep woods off Walnut Avenue Thursday may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond. 

The body was found in a vehicle in a wooded area near Walnut and Ratcliffe avenues south of East Laburnum Avenue.

Police have not released details about the person's identity. 

They're working with the medical examiner to confirm the individual’s identity, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

