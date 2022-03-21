Bomb-making materials, partial IED, smoke bombs and firework mortars seized from Henrico home last week

Bomb-making materials, a partial improvised explosive device, smoke bombs and firework mortars were seized from a Tuckahoe home last week, according to a search warrant filed in Henrico County Circuit Court.

Local, state and federal authorities responded to the home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent, near The Village shopping center off Patterson Avenue, after Henrico police discovered what they believed to be potentially hazardous materials around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

About 25 homes immediately surrounding the site were evacuated through Friday evening. Others in the area were told to shelter in place, and several streets in and around the neighborhood were closed until explosive ordnance personnel stabilized and cleared the residence, police said.

The home that police searched is owned by Michael O. Hardy, 52, according to county property records. Police arrested Hardy on Thursday on charges of strangulation and assault stemming from an alleged domestic incident that sparked the investigation.

Sydney Crowe, 21, who is in a relationship with Hardy and shares his home, was arrested on Wednesday outside the home on outstanding warrants for possession of drugs and contempt of court.

Crowe told police that Hardy “supplies her with drugs” and pays for lavish trips, according to an affidavit attached to the search warrant. She told police they’d find drugs and guns in the house.

The documents reveal what else police encountered:

“A large locked safe was in the downstairs laundry room behind a fridge built into the wall,” an affidavit attached to the warrant read. “Wires were coming through the wall going towards the safe. Numerous firearms were in the common areas of the house in plain view. Illegal narcotics were also in plain view throughout the house.”

Upstairs, officers found more firearms — these were described as rifle-style — along with body armor and other military clothing, the affidavit said.

Later, it continued: “A metal door which leads into one of the upstairs bedrooms was locked from the rest of the house. Officers were able to make entry into the room and EOD officer P. Smith observed bomb making materials and metal cylinders with wires coming out of them. A black powder was on the floor near the entrance with several grenade bodies. A five-gallon bucket was positioned towards the entrance of the room with wires leading to the bucket.”

The affidavit also noted that police had come into contact with Hardy before Thursday.

“In previous reports, Michael Hardy had made numerous statements about being in the military and having multiple firearms including assault rifles in the residence,” the court documents said.

Records show there have been 47 calls for service to the Durwood Crescent home over the past five years, including calls for disorderly conduct, domestic disputes, noise complaints, missing persons, sexual assault, suspicious situations, disabled vehicles or insecure property, among others.

Of those calls, 20 police reports were made. Police did not make those reports available on Monday.

Hardy’s connection, if any, to the military could not be confirmed Monday.