Bond revoked for man accused in Richmond mass shooting plot

A Richmond judge on Monday revoked bond for one of two defendants charged with gun offenses in connection with an alleged mass shooting that police said was planned July 4 at Dogwood Dell.

In a joint agreement signed by both the prosecution and defense, Richmond Circuit Judge Claire Cardwell revoked a $15,000 bond that had been granted to Julio Alvarado-Dubon on July 5.

Monday’s hearing was scheduled after Richmond prosecutors appealed the bond granted by Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks.

In response to a question from the Circuit Judge Cardwell, defense attorney Jose Aponte confirmed that U.S immigration authorities last week placed federal detainers on both suspects.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement said both men are from Guatemala and were illegally residing in the U.S.

In a separate hearing Monday in Richmond General District Court-Manchester, the second defendant, Rolman Balcarcel Ac, was briefly arraigned via video from Richmond Jail. It was his first appearance in a Richmond courtroom since he was arrested in Albemarle County.

His next hearing date was set for Aug. 8.

Both men are charged with possession of a firearm as a non-citizen.

Police on July 6 said they thwarted a potential mass shooting on Independence Day in Richmond. The announcement came two days after a gunman opened fire in a parade in suburban Chicago, killing seven.