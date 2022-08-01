 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boulders Parkway closed after fatal crash

Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in Chesterfield County.

The crash was at about 2:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boulders Parkway off of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said a Honda CRV was traveling on Boulders when the vehicle veered off and struck a tree. The driver, the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene

The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, said police.

Authorities closed Boulders Parkway between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive to investigate. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

