Bouncer gets 8 years for killing patron, 19, outside Prince George hotel

A Petersburg nightclub bouncer will serve eight years in prison for killing a 19-year-old female patron, who was inadvertently shot last year after the woman's boyfriend confronted the bouncer outside a Prince George County hotel. The two men traded gunfire.

The bouncer, Dexter D. Driskell Jr., 30, of Hopewell, had taken the victim, Taliyah Carey, to the Days Inn on South Crater Road after she became intoxicated from the drinks he had purchased for her at the club, according to evidence.

Judge William Allan Sharrett of Prince George Circuit Court sentenced Driskell to eight years on his conviction of voluntary manslaughter in Carey's Aug. 11, 2021, death. A jury found Driskell guilty of the manslaughter count instead of second-degree murder, his original charge, following a two-day trial in July.

According to evidence presented at trial, Driskell fired eight rounds from an RF-15 assault-style rifle at Carey's boyfriend's car as the couple were driving away from the hotel about 3:35 a.m. One of the rounds penetrated the back passenger's door and went though the front seat where Carey was sitting, killing her.

Two minutes earlier, Carey's boyfriend, Paris Hines, had fired two shots that struck a vehicle near where Driskell was standing after the two men had exchanged words.

The sequence of events began hours earlier at the Paradise Nightclub and Restaurant at 1714 E. Washington St. in Petersburg, where Driskell was working security and checking the IDs of arriving patrons. He checked Carey's identification and allowed her inside the club, which is an 18 years-and-over establishment.

During the course of the night, Driskell gave Carey money to purchase alcoholic drinks through a cash app, said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John Bateman, who prosecuted the case.

"And then ultimately at the end of the night, she had become very intoxicated and [Driskell] took her with him after he left the club that evening," Bateman said.

After first checking one hotel, Driskell drove Carey to the Days Inn at 12208 S. Crater Road.

That evening, Carey and her boyfriend shared their location data with each other on their cell phones, and at one point Hines noticed that Carey "was not coming home and was instead near the Days Inn," the prosecutor said. Hines then followed her phone's location to the scene.

Hines arrived at the hotel shortly after Driskell had checked in with Carey.

Driskell had pulled his car around to a side parking lot and was about to enter the room with Carey when Hines arrived and saw Driskell with Carey. Hines approached Driskell and the two men exchanged words before both men attempted to draw their guns.

Hines, who had a pistol, was able to fire first and squeezed off two rounds. After the shots struck the vehicle near him, Driskell ran down the parking lot in one direction, as Hines ran in the other direction with Carey. After getting her into his car, Hines tried to pull out and leave.

As Hines tried to turn around and drive behind the hotel, Driskell opened fire towards the back of Hines' car - "with the bullets traveling diagonally through the vehicle from the passenger's side to the driver's side, and from the back to the front," Bateman said. Carey was struck and died at the scene.

In his statement to police and in testimony at trial, Driskell said that Carey had vomited at least three times from the alcohol she drank at the club. "She was not especially coherent" when Driskell took her to the hotel, the prosecutor noted.

Carey was a 2020 graduate of Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield County, where she served as team manager of the boy's basketball team, according to her obituary. During her studies there, she also was involved in the color guard, the school's theater production and was co-founder of the Thomas Dale Step Team.