Box truck sought in connection with I-95 shooting, police say

Virginia State Police are looking for a white box truck in connection with a shooting, authorities said Friday.

State police posted on social media asking for those who saw the Penske truck traveling south on Interstate 95 over the James River at 7:45 a.m. Friday to contact them. 

The shooting involved a red 2017 Ford Fusion, police said. 

Tips can be sent to 609-5656 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov

