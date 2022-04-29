Box truck sought in connection with I-95 shooting, police say

Virginia State Police are looking for a white box truck in connection with a shooting, authorities said Friday.
State police posted on social media asking for those who saw the Penske truck traveling south on Interstate 95 over the James River at 7:45 a.m. Friday to contact them.
None of the 47 students aboard a Henrico County school bus were injured when it was rear-ended by a van Friday morning, officials said.
The shooting involved a red 2017 Ford Fusion, police said.
Tips can be sent to 609-5656 or
questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Top 5 weekend events: Arts in the Park, Melvin Seals & JGB & John Waters
Arts in the Park
Saturday and Sunday
Arts in the Park is no paint-by-numbers event — it’s an RVA institution. After a 2-two-year pause, the Byrd Park staple brings together more than 350 exhibitors to show off and compete. From painting and pottery to furniture and photography, it’s all here. Free shuttle service and parking available at City Stadium. Hours vary. Free. 1301 Blanton Ave.
richmondartsinthepark.com
Parker Michels-Boyce
Melvin Seals and JGB
Friday
The new Live Loud concert series brings longtime Jerry Garcia collaborator and keyboardist Melvin Seals to jam up Brown’s Island in all the right ways. With Kendall Street Company. Enter Brown’s Island through Fifth Street. Doors open at 5 p.m.; show begins at 5:45 p.m. 500 Tredegar St. $10-$49.99.
https://thebroadberry.com/brownsisland
Ashland Train Day
Saturday
Rail fans of all ages come together to celebrate their love of choo-choos. The 18th annual event features storytellers, model trains and 12-plus CSX freight trains — transforming Ashland from a whistle stop to the train center of the universe. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Various locations in downtown Ashland. Free.
ashlandvirginia.com
Diane Stoakley
Historic Garden Week
Thursday-Saturday
Want a good look at some of your neighbor’s prize-winning gardens? This is the week you can do it — without stealthy drone flights or camouflaging yourself as a giant gnome. In all, more than 128 properties around the Ccommonwealth are open for tours. And they’re adorned with more than 2,000 world-class floral arrangements created by Garden Club of Virginia volunteers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Various locations; Richmond tours continue on Thursday. $20-$60 per tour. (804) 644-7776 or
vagardenweek.org
Ash Riley
John Waters at The Byrd
Sunday
Maybe you went to see “Pink Flamingos” on a first date — and lived happily ever after. Or combed through “Hairspray” just for all the dancing scenes. Fans of filmmaker, writer, actor, and artist John Waters come from all walks. “The Pope of Trash” performs his one-man, “vaudeville” show, “False Negative: An Evening with John Waters.” 7 p.m. 2908 W. Cary St. $39-$139. (804) 358-3056 or
byrdtheatre.org
Greg Gorman