Boy, 15, charged with homicide after crashing into car, killing driver, while fleeing armed robbery in Chesterfield

A suspect being sought by police for robbing and assaulting a man before taking the victim's truck Thursday evening in Chesterfield County crashed into a car, killing the driver, while attempting to elude officers.

The victim, whose name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the sedan was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old suspect, whose identity was withheld because of his age, was charged with felony homicide, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, vandalism, felony eluding, felony hit-and-run, driving without an operator's license and disregarding a traffic signal. He is being held in juvenile detention.

Felony homicide is killing someone accidentally in the commission of another felony crime.

Chesterfield police said they were called to the scene of a 6:59 p.m. robbery in the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

The robbery victim was assaulted with a firearm before the suspect fled the scene in the victim's red Dodge truck. Officers located the stolen truck and initiated a pursuit, but the suspect driver refused to stop, police said.

While traveling in the 7500 block of Hopkins Road, the suspect crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to elude officers and struck a silver sedan traveling in the opposite direction. The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.