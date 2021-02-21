Boy, 16, is found fatally shot in Chesterfield's Ettrick community

A Chesterfield County teenager was found fatally shot Saturday evening at a home in the county’s Ettrick community.

Chesterfield police said they were called about 8 p.m. to a home in the 4300 block of Hickory Road for a report that a male had been shot.

Arriving officers discovered the body of a deceased male, who was subsequently identified as Eric Allen Reid, 16, of the 4100 block of Hickory Road.

Police have not released the circumstances of the shooting or identified a possible suspect or suspects.

The investigation is continuing, and Chesterfield police urged anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.