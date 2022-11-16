 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy, 4, found walking alone in Richmond apartment complex

Richmond police are looking for a child's parents after he was found walking in the St. John’s Woods apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Elgin Terrace at about 1:37 p.m. after a resident called emergency communications that the child had been discovered. 

"The Black male child appears to be approximately 4 years old, and he was only wearing underwear when he was found," police said in a statement. 

The child was taken to a hospital for a precautionary medical assessment.

Anyone with information about the child's parents is asked to call the Division of Emergency Communications at (804) 646-5100, the Virginia Abuse & Neglect Hotline at (800) 552-7096 during non-business hours, Richmond Social Services at (804) 646-7096 during business hours or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

