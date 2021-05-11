Boy injured in shooting in Highland Springs

A boy was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in Henrico County's Highland Springs neighborhood.
Just after noon Monday, Henrico police responded the 100 block of N. Rose Street, between Willow and Vine streets.
A juvenile male was taken to a local hospital with "critical injuries," according to a video of Lt. Matt Pecka, the spokesman for the Henrico Division of Police, posted on Twitter.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.
