Boy injured in shooting in Highland Springs
Boy injured in shooting in Highland Springs

Henrico shooting

Just after noon Monday, Henrico police responded the 100 block of N. Rose Street in the Highland Springs area where a juvenile male had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with "critical injuries."

 Henrico County Division of Police

A boy was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in Henrico County's Highland Springs neighborhood.

Just after noon Monday, Henrico police responded the 100 block of N. Rose Street, between Willow and Vine streets.

A juvenile male was taken to a local hospital with "critical injuries," according to a video of Lt. Matt Pecka, the spokesman for the Henrico Division of Police, posted on Twitter.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

