Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia Inc. celebrates its 10th anniversary in April

On a Tuesday morning at Academy 360 in Chesterfield County, roughly 20 teenage boys shuffled quietly into a classroom. They chose a seat in a circle of chairs, and took a communal deep breath before each one said their name and a word that described how they were feeling at the moment. Many responded with “tired,” which led the lead mentor of the circle to say, “get beyond tired, stretch yourself.”

Some of the teens then said they felt good, grateful and content. Each week, the same young men attend a morning mentoring circle, hosted by Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia Inc. Each circle starts the same, with a check-in, and a single word to share feelings in the group. Sometimes, they share truths or statements about themselves, before moving on to an activity. Everything said in the circle is confidential.

That particular Tuesday, truths were incorporated into the circle’s activity. Pieces of loose-leaf paper were placed in front of each teen, with one piece in the middle. Everyone rose from their seats and stepped onto the piece of paper directly in front of them. The person in the middle, revealed a truth about himself. If someone agreed with the truth, they had to switch places, but if there was no open spot, they landed in the middle.

The truths started out simple, from “I like the Dallas Cowboys,” or “I like watching hockey,” and “I don’t like school” the latter of which had a lot of movement within the circle. Mentors in the group then began to challenge the boys to dig a little deeper. One of the mentors went first saying, “I use humor to deflect when I’m feeling awkward or nervous.”

A young man said he wished he had a better relationship with his parents. From there, the tone of the truths shifted.

“Move if you ever have left your house because you feel unsafe,” “move if you’ve ever slept outside because you can’t go home,” “move if you haven’t seen your dad in a long time,” and “move if Boys to Men has helped you this year,” followed.

Steve Martin, the Boys to Men program director, said natural connections are formed in the circles. The young men with their male mentors experience a connection that not only is unique and genuine, Martin said, but also offers guidance through life experiences.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia Inc. works with teenage boys in Chesterfield, Henrico and Prince George’s counties and the cities of Richmond, Colonial Heights and Hopewell. The group offers a safe space for the young men to talk deeply about what is going on in their lives with mentors and peers who listen, believe in them and help them make better choices.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network was founded in La Mesa, California in 1996. Several years later in 2002, Martin attended a Boys to Men Rite to Passage Adventure Weekend, known as ROPAW in Frederick, Maryland, where he met a fellow attendee who wanted to bring a mentoring program to the Washington D.C. area. In 2008-2009, Martin began to pull people together in the Richmond-area to have a Boys to Men Mentoring program. By 2012, the local nonprofit was established and started its first circle at Tomahawk Creek Middle in Chesterfield County.

And on April 16, the mentoring program is celebrating its 10th anniversary. A ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 354, located on 4800 Welby Turn in Midlothian.

“[April 16] is a celebration and time for us to really take a pause from all that we've done and be able to take a deep breath and just kind of look around the space and see how many lives have been affected and been touched,” said Warren McCrickard, executive director of Boys to Men.

In the past decade, the program has served 1,200 teenagers and in the current school year, is serving roughly 300 young men.

“We aim to be inclusive,” McCrickard said. “What is said in the circle stays in the circle, so we aim to be a space that’s inclusive. We are a space where if there’s someone who’s interested and if there’s curiosity there, we’re welcome to have dialogue.”

There is also a sister organization called Girls to Women.

Besides the weekly circles, Boys to Men youth may also participate in summer programming, summer circles and fundraising events, including trivia nights and an annual golfing event in September. The mentoring program also offers trainings to adults in the area to reach the youth in their own lives.

At the circles the mentors are Boys to Men team members but also local police officers, school counselors, business owners, retirees and public servants.

“I believe our mission is about empowering men in our community to not forget about the youth that don’t have men in their lives,” Martin said.

At the end of the activity that Tuesday morning, the teens were asked why it was important for them to share their truths in the group. Some answered it shows that they aren’t alone with the things they are dealing with and that they can be supported.

Martin asked the group how they felt when they were alone.

One student spoke up and said, “it makes me feel like the smallest person on earth,” while another said, “it makes me feel like people don’t care.”

At the end of the circle, the boys took another deep breath and went around for a check-out on how they were feeling. Gone were the mumbles of being tired, rather words such as motivated, honored, very confident and the phrase “feeling better leaving than coming in,” were in its place,

Circle work can help another kid potentially open up if they don’t feel ready in the moment, McCrickard said. They may have felt afraid to share, but hearing another peer share the same feelings may inspire them to also speak up.

Marshall, a 15-year-old in the Academy 360 program, joined Boys to Men at the beginning of the school year. Having lost both of his parents close together, he needed someone by his side to get through the next part of his life journey.

Joining the circle has made coming to school have value, more so than sitting in a classroom each day.

Tyler, 14, also experienced the loss of a parent in recent months, his mother. After joining the circle at the start of the academic year, he said “this is the most inclusive school I’ve been to because of Boys to Men.”

“I didn’t know a lot of the guys at school and in the beginning, I was scared or intimidated of them, but meeting them in the circle, I now know who they are.”