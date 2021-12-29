Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed at Henrico apartment complex

A Georgia man, who has ties to the Richmond area, was shot and killed in an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to Henrico County police.

Police identified 27-year-old Anthony R. Sweat, of Stone Mountain, Ga., as the man who died on the scene in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive in western Henrico.

Sweat is the brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat.

At 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to multiple emergency calls about the shooting. By that time, many people had fled the area, but others remained to render aid to Sweat.

Montez Sweat was not at Wednesday's practice in Ashburn. Team coach Ron Rivera said the team would make resources available to him and the other players as they grieve the loss.

"It is rough, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families," Rivera said. "We try to make sure that players understand that we're here for them. We do have a team psychologist and she's available, as well as myself (and the other coaches). ... We're there for them."

Police are asking any residents in the area to share any information about the shooting and the events that lead to it. Those with information should call Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.