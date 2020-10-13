 Skip to main content
Burglary reported at Stoney campaign office in Jackson Ward
20200827_MET_COV_RICH_03

Mayor Levar Stoney during the weekly update on Richmond's response to COVID-19 pandemic in Richmond VA Wed. Aug. 26, 2020.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's reelection campaign reported a burglary at one of its campaign offices Tuesday morning.

In a statement before noon, campaign manager Kevin Zeithaml said police are still investigating. He said a television is missing, but that campaign officials are still determining whether anything else was taken.

"While it’s our hope that this crime was not politically motivated, it underscores the need for a more civil political discourse as we close out this election cycle," Zeithaml said. "On behalf of our team, thank you to the Richmond Police Department for their quick, professional, and thorough response."

The police department has not yet made a statement about the incident.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

Breaking News