Burglary reported at Stoney campaign office in Jackson Ward

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's reelection campaign reported a burglary at one of its campaign offices Tuesday morning.

In a statement before noon, campaign manager Kevin Zeithaml said police are still investigating. He said a television is missing, but that campaign officials are still determining whether anything else was taken.

"While it’s our hope that this crime was not politically motivated, it underscores the need for a more civil political discourse as we close out this election cycle," Zeithaml said. "On behalf of our team, thank you to the Richmond Police Department for their quick, professional, and thorough response."

The police department has not yet made a statement about the incident.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.