Burglary suspect kills Mechanicsville dental hygienist loved by many. 'She had a way with patients'

A lot of people are a little afraid to go to the dentist, and some are very afraid. But Carla Trost was the kind of hygienist who could put them all at ease.

"She had a way with patients that I have never seen with a hygienist," said dentist Jodie Meredith, who worked with Trost at Hanover Family Dentistry in Mechanicsville.

And that was only one of the things that made Trost special to her patients and colleagues. She also loved to sew and made caps for everyone to wear at work, even a Snoopy one for Meredith, a huge fan of Peanuts characters. Always frugal, Trost would hunt for deals on equipment and supplies to make sure the dentistry didn't pay too much. She even got married during a dental conference in Las Vegas with many of her coworkers there.

"She was really almost the lifeblood of this place when it came to running things smoothly," Meredith said. "She was kind of like the work mother."

Trost's colleagues, patients and many others are remembering her big smile and infectious laugh because they know they will miss her. The 47-year-old Trost was shot and killed on Saturday evening after she and her husband, Steve Walker, interrupted a burglary at their home in Caroline County, law enforcement officials believe.