Burglary suspect kills Mechanicsville dental hygienist loved by many. 'She had a way with patients'

A lot of people are a little afraid to go to the dentist, and some are very afraid. But Carla Trost was the kind of hygienist who could put them all at ease.
"She had a way with patients that I have never seen with a hygienist," said dentist Jodie Meredith, who worked with Trost at Hanover Family Dentistry in Mechanicsville.
And that was only one of the things that made Trost special to her patients and colleagues. She also loved to sew and made caps for everyone to wear at work, even a Snoopy one for Meredith, a huge fan of Peanuts characters. Always frugal, Trost would hunt for deals on equipment and supplies to make sure the dentistry didn't pay too much. She even got married during a dental conference in Las Vegas with many of her coworkers there.
"She was really almost the lifeblood of this place when it came to running things smoothly," Meredith said. "She was kind of like the work mother."
Trost's colleagues, patients and many others are remembering her big smile and infectious laugh because they know they will miss her. The 47-year-old Trost was shot and killed on Saturday evening after she and her husband, Steve Walker, interrupted a burglary at their home in Caroline County, law enforcement officials believe.
Her suspected killer also exchanged gunfire with Walker before stealing the couple's car and escaping. About 36 hours later, on Monday morning, the man fatally shot himself after leading authorities on a high-speed chase along Interstate 64. An alleged accomplice was taken into custody.
The authorities believe that Michael Lee Barlow, 30, of Hanover County, and Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr., 32, of Ashland, arrived on Saturday at the home of Trost and Walker in Sparta to commit a burglary. Investigators believe Barlow had been to the house before to do odd jobs for the couple.
In an interview on Tuesday, Caroline County Sheriff A.A. "Tony" Lippa Jr. gave the following account of what happened:
Pippin apparently waited in a vehicle outside while Barlow went into Trost and Walker's house. Sometime around 5 p.m., Trost and her husband arrived home and saw a man authorities believe was Pippin in a car leaving the home. The authorities believe Pippin took off as soon as the couple got home, leaving Barlow behind.
The man the couple first saw outside was wearing an orange hunting hat, so Walker thought maybe he had stopped to look for a lost hunting dog.
Something still didn't seem right, though, and Trost stayed behind while her husband went into the house, finding the home in a mild disarray.
Investigators believe Barlow fled out a back door after he heard Walker enter the house. Walker heard gunshots coming from outside, where the authorities believe Barlow fatally shot Trost.
As Walker was heading out his front door, he encountered Barlow as he was heading back into the house after shooting Trost. The two men exchanged gunfire and Barlow stole the couple's car and left the scene.
The authorities were summoned at 5:05 p.m. to the home for a report of a burglary and shooting. Sheriff Lippa and several deputies arrived at the scene, where Trost was pronounced dead.
The investigation pointed to Barlow as a suspect and ultimately led authorities to a home in Goochland County on Monday. At about 5:30 that morning, the two suspects drove away from the home and led the authorities on a high-speed chase along Interstate 64 west before getting off at exit 124 and crashing in Albemarle County.
Barlow, who was driving, fatally shot himself as the officers closed in. Pippin was taken into custody.
“This case was solved so quickly for a number of reasons,” Lippa said in a statement. “We put the information we had out quickly on social media and almost immediately began receiving tips. The citizens who provided tips are to be commended."
He also credited several other law enforcement agencies with assistance. “This entire event has been tragic," he said. "This was a senseless homicide. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Carla."
Barlow had been charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder, armed robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and a related firearm charge.
Pippin faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and grand larceny. On Tuesday, he was moved from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail to the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County where he was held without bond. He had a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Caroline General District Court.
With one suspect dead and the other in custody, Trost's friends and loved ones are left to mourn a great loss and wonder how anyone could want to kill such a kind person.
Pam Jordan, who used to work with Trost at the dentist office, noted that the authorities believe Barlow had been to Trost's home before to do work for the couple.
"How could anybody who had ever met her for five minutes have done that to her?" Jordan said. "I'm sure she treated him nice and kind."
Trost's patients adored her and she was a selfless friend and employee, Jordan said. She knew so much about animals that it was hard to stump her. One time Jordan's dog ate a corn cob and Trost told her what to do if that happens and how to prevent it.
"She could give you advice on almost anything," Jordan said.
Jordan's husband, Morris Jordan Jr., had started the dentist office around 1980 and sold it to Jodie Meredith last year. Trost had worked at the practice for about 18 years.
"They're really going to miss the sound of her laugh around there," Morris Jordan said. "She had a good easy laugh that put people at ease."
Kristie Hertsch, a patient who started seeing Trost about 14 years ago, doesn't normally enjoy going to the dentist, but said that Trost was so gentle that the trips were bearable.
There were pictures on the ceiling, usually an inspirational quote, that Hertsch could read while she was lying back in the dentist's chair with instruments in her mouth. Trost would tell Hertsch about all the funny things her cats would do.
"She would carry a conversation even if I couldn't talk because she had tools down my throat," Hertsch said. "She just made it a little more comfortable. I didn't feel so scared."