Richmond detectives have located the body of a man who was reported missing from Prince George County in late April.

Cameron Cole, 23, was found Monday in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Commerce Road in South Richmond, according to a statement from the Richmond Police Department. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating Cole's death as a homicide connected to another killing earlier this month. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Highway around 6:30 a.m. May 3 after reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found Ckristofer Tyler, 32, of Chesterfield inside an SUV that had crashed into a cement truck.

Tyler, who had suffered a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richmond detectives were then notified that a vehicle connected to Tyler's killing had been stopped after a chase that started in Hopewell and ended in Prince George County.

Two of the suspects, Isabelle Battle and Demond Williams, were quickly detained by Hopewell Sheriff's Department officials, while a third, Xavier Brown, fled on foot and was apprehended with help from the Virginia State Police, Prince George County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The arrest of Battle, Brown and Williams led to detectives learning the location where Cole was ultimately found.

All three suspects had already been charged with crimes related to Tyler's death: Battle, 19, with grand larceny; and Brown, 22, and Williams, 39, with conspiracy to commit murder. Richmond police say that additional charges in connection with Cole's death are pending.

Anyone with additional information about either incident is asked to call Detective Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

