Capitol Police say Richmond man shot at coworker, later fled authorities with child in vehicle

A Richmond man is wanted for four felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with a shooting following an argument with a coworker and reckless driving while fleeing from police with a small child in his car, according to authorities.

Hakeem L. Whitaker, 21, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting murder, elude, reckless endangerment of a juvenile, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and failure to obey a highway sign.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, the Virginia Division of Capitol Police responded to a state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall streets, north of Capitol Square.

Whitaker, who was part of a construction crew doing repair work at the deck, had gotten into an altercation with a fellow employee, police said. Whitaker allegedly shot twice at the man as the colleague tried to drive from the deck.

The coworker was not injured, police said.

"Capitol Police found Whitaker back at the deck Saturday morning and attempted to stop his vehicle, but he drove off, reaching high speeds in a car that contained a 1-year-old child and the child's mother," police said in a statement. "Whitaker eventually led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot."

Whitaker, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, has a last known address in the 2500 block of Brady Street in South Richmond.