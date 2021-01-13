Capitol Square and surrounding streets to close ahead of 'possible civil unrest'

Richmond police and the state department that oversees Capitol Square are closing the grounds and streets surrounding the state Capitol as precautions ahead of Monday's Lobby Day and other demonstrations expected next week.

Citing "possible civil unrest," the Department of General Services announced Wednesday that Capitol Square would be closed Thursday through at least Thursday, Jan. 21.

"Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13," said Dena Potter, director of communications for the department, in an email. "Access to all DGS-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 21."

Richmond police said that "signs prohibiting firearms will be placed throughout the city to inform those who may gather that firearms are prohibited at permitted events and events that would otherwise require a permit, as well as areas adjacent to such events."

