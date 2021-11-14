Car crash in South Richmond that left one dead remains under investigation

Richmond police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead early Sunday.
Officers responded at about 4:12 a.m. to the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond for a report of a vehicle that had struck a pole. They arrived and found an injured male driver inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been released as of Sunday evening.
Investigators have determined the car was heading west when it left the road and hit the pole.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator Deboard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.
