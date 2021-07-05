Car passenger killed in Interstate 64 shooting near downtown Richmond

A car passenger was fatally struck by gunfire from another vehicle early Monday while riding on Interstate 64 near downtown Richmond, according to Virginia State Police.

About 4:10 a.m., state police responded to the shooting, which occurred in the westbound lanes of I-64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge, near the highway's merger with Interstate 95.

The driver of a Kia sedan reported being in the left lane when someone in a sedan in the center or right lane began shooting. The Kia's driver was able to exit the interstate and stop in the 500 block of East Broad Street.

The Kia's passenger, 23-year-old Timothy A.L.B. Richardson of Richmond, was struck by gunfire in the front seat. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Kia's driver, the vehicle's only other occupant, was not struck or injured.

Virginia State Police investigators are working to determine whether this was a targeted shooting. No suspects were immediately identified.

State police ask anyone with information to call (804) 609-5656 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.