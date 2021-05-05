Cars trade gunfire on I-95 in Chesterfield — the 6th local interstate shooting incident in 3 months

A woman was injured by shattered glass during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County. It was the sixth local interstate shooting incident in three months.

Virginia State Police said they responded at 1:13 p.m. to a reported shooting on I-95 about four-tenths of a mile south of state Route 620.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Jeep SUV was traveling north in the center lane when it was fired upon by someone in a gray Toyota SUV in the right lane. The driver of the Jeep returned fire, police said.

The Jeep driver then immediately pulled over to the right shoulder. The Toyota did not stop.

Police said a female passenger in the Jeep was injured by shattered glass. The driver was not struck.

One person was killed and four others were injured by gunfire in six shooting incidents since Feb. 3 along I-95, I-295 and I-85 in the Richmond and Tri-Cities region.

Four of the shootings occurred along the I-95 corridor in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. A fifth occurred on I-85's Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg, and the sixth on I-295 near the 25 mile marker in Henrico County.