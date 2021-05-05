Cars trade gunfire on I-95 in Chesterfield — the sixth local interstate shooting incident in three months

A woman was injured by shattered glass during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County. It was the sixth local interstate shooting incident in three months.

Virginia State Police said they responded at 1:13 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting on I-95 about four-tenths of a mile south of state Route 620.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a Jeep SUV was traveling north in the center lane when it was fired upon by someone in a gray Toyota SUV in the right lane. The driver of the Jeep returned fire, police said.

The Jeep's driver then immediately pulled over to the right shoulder. The Toyota did not stop, police said.

Police said a female passenger in the Jeep was injured by shattered glass. The driver was not struck.

One person has been killed and four others injured by gunfire in six shooting incidents since Feb. 3 along I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 85 in the Richmond and Tri-Cities region.

Four of the shootings occurred along the I-95 corridor in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. A fifth occurred on I-85's Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg, and the sixth happened on I-295 near the 25 mile marker in Henrico County.