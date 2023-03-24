Richmond police have released the name of a woman found dead in an alley in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on March 13.
Chaka Campbell, 39, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were called there at 7:37 p.m.
The cause of death is being determined, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Lyndon German
