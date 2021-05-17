Charges certified against driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Henrico police captain

Two hit-and-run charges against a Chesterfield County man have been certified by a Henrico County court in connection with a crash that killed a Henrico police captain.

Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, was charged with hit-and-run involving an occupied vehicle and hit-and-run involving a pedestrian following a Feb. 27 crash that killed Donald L. Lambert Jr.

Lambert out jogging along Greenwood Road, not far from his home, that Saturday morning just after 11 a.m. The 33-year veteran with the police division was off-duty at the time.

A special prosecutor who is handling the case said she may pursue additional charges against Regensburg.

Police, who responded to the scene where one of their own died, said Regensburg was driving a “wrecker” or tow truck when he struck Lambert, an occupied vehicle and a shed and then fled the scene on foot. The scene stretched about a mile between Francis Road, just north of where Greenwood crosses under Interstate 295, and Woodman Road.

The next day, Regensburg was arrested in King William County, where he faces additional charges.