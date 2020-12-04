Charges dismissed for some Richmond protesters, few convicted, many still pending months later

More than 300 people have faced charges stemming from protests in Richmond this summer and fall over racial injustice and police brutality.
Most cases are still pending months later. Some charges have been dropped, or dismissed altogether. Twelve people have been convicted, though several have appealed; two have been acquitted, according to a review of online court records of the 107 people whom Richmond police have publicly identified.
With the fear of prosecution behind them, several of those whose charges have been dropped question the validity of their arrests in the first place saying they were targeted for exercising their right to protest against the very people who arrested them.
"Unsurprisingly, the unprosecutable, politically-motivated criminal charge against me has been dismissed," said Madeleine Conger, of Charlottesville, on Twitter shortly after leaving the John Marshal Courts Building this week. "I’m sure the cops who tackled me on the steps of a church knew there was no crime to convict me of, but the process is the punishment."
Conger, along with 17 others, was arrested on July 26 after police swarmed Monroe Park, which closes at dusk though that is rarely enforced. The trespassing charge, which is a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine, was dismissed Thursday as part of an agreement with the prosecutor. Conger completed 24 hours of community service, she told a reporter, adding that she refused to sign any admission of guilt.
"Having committed no crime, I still got assaulted by police, suffered a nerve injury from handcuffs, was strip searched, spent a night in jail, appeared in court three times during a pandemic, and spent five months under bond restrictions. And I’m one of the lucky ones," she wrote on the social media site.
The charges against four others picked up with Conger were either dropped, meaning the charges could come back, or dismissed, like Conger's. Among those was Taylor Maloney, the president of the Student Government Association at Virginia Commonwealth University, who has been active and leading demonstrations, on campus and off, throughout the year.
Jack Glass's charge in this incident was dropped, but he has been convicted of obstruction and destruction of property stemming from separate incidents in June. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
In the same incident, Dexter Superville was convicted of destruction of property and drug possession, and Travis Pulley was convicted of participation in a riot; all are misdemeanors. Superville was given no active jail time and supervised probation. Pulley paid a $250 fine.
Gabrielle Brost was among 11 people arrested Sept. 1 outside the Richmond City Justice Center during a demonstration protesting the conditions at the jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She declined repeated offers to complete community service or make donations in exchange for the dismissal, Brost said. In the end, her charge, obstruction of justice with force, was dismissed last month, as were those against Aditya Mohan and Carmen Day.
Witnesses at the protest said it was peaceful until Richmond police tackled a protester, who had been blocking traffic and fled on a bike. Several attorneys called the officer's actions "excessive use-of-force," though the police department defended it as necessary to stop a fleeing suspect. Other protesters were attempting to go to his aid as he was "visibly bleeding," Brost said, and that's when they were apprehended.
Brost said she sustained a concussion when she was thrown to the ground and knelt on by officers. After being held for 21 hours - and strip searched - she couldn't seek immediate treatment because her possessions including her identification and medical insurance information were still being held, she said.
When Brost was finally treated she was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome requiring weekly therapy.
She said the charges, and her injury, have impacted her ability to work, though self-employed, but it wasn't as impactful on her as others who have been charged. Some have lost their jobs as publicity around their arrest reached their employers.
In all, she estimates medical and attorneys bills have cost her upwards of $10,000. Brost also said she has been continually harassed by officers at other protests and in her neighborhood, including catcalling, asking others around her for information about her, and doxxing. Other protesters and activists have made similar accusations. Police officers, too, have complained of online doxxing.
Doxxing is the sharing of personal information online. Several Twitter accounts have cropped up dedicated to identifying Richmond police officers or protesters along with posting their addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, social media pages and family members.
In a letter Brost submitted to the judge who dismissed her charge, she called her arrest unlawful: "While this behavior is appalling, it is not atypical of the Richmond Police Department. The officers of the Richmond Police Department are the true obstructors of justice. This same group of officers have repeatedly berated, harassed, and enacted violence on people exercising their first amendment right. The five incidents of tear gassing I’ve been subjected to - the ones that have left me with reproductive system issues - for using my voice, are not justice. This is an obstruction of justice, with force."
Brost said she's filed a formal complaint with the prosecutor's office against two officers who arrested her.
"It definitely didn't feel like justice," Brost said of having the charge dropped. "It just felt like step one in a very long process."
Benjamin Skromne, the bicyclist who was shoved to the pavement by an officer igniting the entire incident, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of walking in the road where a sidewalk is available. He was given a $200 fine.
Alice Minium was one of two people outside GWAR bar on Aug. 20. She was charged with conspiracy to commit a riot, which was dismissed by a judge last month after her attorney argued there was no evidence.
Witnesses, including the bar's owner, said the arrests were unprovoked. Minium said she's thankful that the threat of jail no longer looms, but she didn't escape punishment.
"The process is still punishment," she said. And the experience has only further instilled in her the reason she was protesting.
"While it's happening, you feel scared, and I think that was the point," she said. "It makes me feel like I want to do it more. It makes me feel like I was right. When you’re protesting police brutality and see the worst brutality I’ve ever seen."
It's unclear exactly how many people have been charged in connection with the protests.
The names and charges of another 233 people arrested May 31 and into June 1, the second and third night of the initial demonstrations in the city and the first of a three-night curfew imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, still have not been publicly released by police. Seven others arrested June 3 were also not identified.
Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State Police have also made arrests, but they overlap with individuals Richmond police have charged.
A popular rallying cry during subsequent demonstrations has been to drop the charges against all protesters. In June, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said her office would waive the possibility of jail time for anyone charged only with violating the curfew during the early demonstrations. Local defense attorneys, many of whom have volunteered to represent those charged during protests, criticized the move saying it forfeited the protesters' right to an attorney.
Caitlin Robb Kelly, supervising assistant commonwealth’s attorney, who is leading the prosecution for most protest-related charges for McEachin's office said in an email this week that everyone charged with violating the governor's executive order imposing the curfew was offered an opportunity to complete eight hours of community service to have the charge dismissed.
"There are a few cases that have not yet come up for trial, but of those that have, the vast majority have opted to do that," Kelly said.
Marwa Eltaib was acquitted of the curfew violation. Julia Seliavski was found guilty in Richmond's General District Court, but has appealed to Circuit Court.
Both were also among the 15 people charged following a "sit-in" outside McEachin's home on June 25. A special prosecutor, D. Michael Caudill, Goochland Commonwealth's Attorney, was appointed to handle those cases, all of which have been "nolle prossed," a legal term which means the charges have been dropped but could be brought back.
"Investigations remain pending," Caudill said in an email this week.
As for those charged during other demonstrations, Kelly said "those offenses are much more factually diverse so each case has been evaluated on its individual merits. Many people have been offered the opportunity to complete community service for dismissal of their charge, but it has depended entirely on the particular facts of the case."
On June 23, police used tear gas and other less-lethal projectiles to break up an encampment of about 60 protesters who had gathered around City Hall. Twelve were arrested after police declared an “unlawful assembly." A judge dismissed charges against John Weakley, who was charged with unlawful assembly and four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer — a officer was injured when struck with a hickory stick, police said.
Andrew Kuykendall was acquitted of two charges stemming from a protest on June 26 at the Robert E. Lee Monument, where the reclaimed place around it had become a defacto home base of demonstrators.
In the same incident, Christopher Anders was convicted of unlawful assembly, but has appealed to the high court; and Jay Skinner's charge was dropped.
Harrison Sellers, who has been arrested on three separate occasions since June, was part of the group protesting outside McEachin's home on the 25th of that month. Those charges were dropped, but he still faces charges of inciting a riot and throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle from a protest on Oct 27. He was also convicted of improper control for driving the wrong way on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near The Diamond stemming from a stop by the Virginia State Police on June 28. State police said they found what looked like an incendiary device in the car, but that charge was later dismissed.
Ryan Evans has appealed a sentenced of 3 months for destruction of property for painting a swastika and white supremacist graffiti on a business on June 28. He still faces a separate charge of indecent exposure.
Irena Schunn is also appealing a 10-day sentence for misdemeanor trespassing and obstruction during a July 1 demonstration outside the John Marshall courthouse protesting evictions. Another man charged in the incident is awaiting trial on felony charges in Circuit Court.
Schunn was acquitted of an unlawful assembly charge from an Aug. 16 protest. Her sister Inga Schunn was convicted in the same incident.
Nicholas Smith was convicted earlier this week of discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school property in the 100 block of North Granby Street on July 26. Video of the incident, which shows a male exiting a black truck, confronting protesters and firing a shot into the ground, was shared widely on social media. He faced no jail time or fine.
Prosecutors dropped a pair malicious wounding charges filed against Lawrence West, in connection to an assault on August 14 in the 1700 block of Monument Avenue near the circle at Monument and Allen avenues, and Brandon Fountain, involving an assault in the same location on Sept. 27.
In October, Michaela G. Hatton, 22, pleaded no contest to conspiring to incite a riot and assaulting a police officer during a June protest outside city police headquarters.
Under terms of a plea agreement, a Richmond Circuit Court judge deferred a decision on final disposition and sentence until May 27. The agreement calls for Hatton to complete 50 hours of community service, successfully complete a month-long Richmond Police Department Citizens Police Academy, and write an essay reflecting on disparaging police on social media.
