Charges dismissed for some Richmond protesters, few convicted, many still pending months later

"Investigations remain pending," Caudill said in an email this week.

As for those charged during other demonstrations, Kelly said "those offenses are much more factually diverse so each case has been evaluated on its individual merits. Many people have been offered the opportunity to complete community service for dismissal of their charge, but it has depended entirely on the particular facts of the case."

On June 23, police used tear gas and other less-lethal projectiles to break up an encampment of about 60 protesters who had gathered around City Hall. Twelve were arrested after police declared an “unlawful assembly." A judge dismissed charges against John Weakley, who was charged with unlawful assembly and four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer — a officer was injured when struck with a hickory stick, police said.

Andrew Kuykendall was acquitted of two charges stemming from a protest on June 26 at the Robert E. Lee Monument, where the reclaimed place around it had become a defacto home base of demonstrators.

In the same incident, Christopher Anders was convicted of unlawful assembly, but has appealed to the high court; and Jay Skinner's charge was dropped.