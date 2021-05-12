Charges dropped against protesters who demonstrated outside acting ICE director's home in Henrico

A political activist and seven followers who staged a protest outside the Henrico County home of former acting ICE director Tony Pham by placing crosses in his yard and chanting phrases and profanities with a bullhorn had charges against them dropped Wednesday after satisfying conditions mandated by county prosecutors.
Misdemeanor charges of entering property with the intent to damage and dumping trash on private property were withdrawn against Nancy Nguyen and seven others who participated in the Sept. 8 protest that Henrico police said "caused fear" to Pham's family. Nguyen is executive director and co-founder of VietLead, a political advocacy group in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Pham, who was named acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Aug. 25 during the closing weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, was not home at the time.
Henrico Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Huberman said an agreement was reached earlier between the prosecution and defense for the defendants to meet certain "restorative justice" conditions in return for their charges being dropped.
Asked for details about what was required, Huberman said, "the actual terms of the agreement don't need to be disclosed ... because it was done outside of the court between the parties."
When pressed, Huberman said the conditions involved the defendants demonstrating a period of good behavior, keeping the peace and performing community service, but the prosecutor declined to elaborate on the terms of the service.
Charlottesville attorney Matt Engle, who represented all eight defendants, said each of his clients agreed to perform 24 hours of community service with a nonprofit organization in each of their respective localities. They live in several cities in North Carolina. None of them was required to appear Wednesday in Henrico General District Court.
In Ngyuen's case, she performed her community service with VietLead, the organization she leads in Philadelphia, the attorney said. The group serves Vietnamese and Southeast Asian immigrant communities.
Engle called his clients' actions a "valid exercise of their First Amendment rights."
"They were protesting what they viewed as extremely abusive and inhumane treatment of immigrants by ICE," Engle said. "Obviously Mr. Pham has a different view of their conduct. But I think at the end of the day, everybody recognized that this wasn't a case that needed to go forward."
"They were given the opportunity to demonstrate their good behavior and their commitment to improving the community, and they did so."
On the day of the protest, Nguyen and her colleagues gathered outside Pham's home on Glen Gary Drive in western Henrico about 6:40 p.m. and began banging on drums and using megaphones to amplify chants in English and Vietnamese, police said. "Their language was profane," police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said in an email.
The activists placed signs and wooden crosses in Pham's yard and on his front porch, and left behind orange plastic bags stuffed with papers and scattered leaflets that read #AbolishICE." The materials also were left in Pham's mailbox and in the street.
"As soon as the first patrol vehicles arrived, [the protesters] began to leave," Pecka said. "Some did yell profanities, both at neighbors and police."
About a month after the protest at Pham's house, Nguyen and a group of activists gathered outside the Henrico Sheriff's Office to speak out against what they described as a silencing and targeting of activists who advocate against ICE policies. They also pushed for the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to drop all the charges in the Sept. 8 incident.
"While protesting is protected First Amendment activity, doing so on one's private property is illegal," Pecka said last year of the protest and why charges were filed.
Pham is well-known in the Richmond region and beyond. He formerly worked as a Richmond prosecutor, general counsel for the Richmond Jail and ran unsuccessfully for Henrico commonwealth's attorney in 2015. Before taking a job with ICE, he served as superintendent of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail outside Williamsburg.
In addition to serving briefly as acting director of ICE, Pham also served as ICE's principal legal adviser. He's a Vietnamese refugee whose family fled Saigon in 1975.
The agreement that led to prosecutors withdrawing the charges did not require an apology to Pham or his family, or restitution for any damages the protesters may have incurred, Engle said. He said his clients were "very interested" in meeting with Pham but "they received no indication that he was interested in meeting with them."
Disposition of charges against a ninth protester were continued to Sept. 16.
