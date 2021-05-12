Charges dropped against protesters who demonstrated outside acting ICE director's home in Henrico

Charlottesville attorney Matt Engle, who represented all eight defendants, said each of his clients agreed to perform 24 hours of community service with a nonprofit organization in each of their respective localities. They live in several cities in North Carolina. None of them was required to appear Wednesday in Henrico General District Court.

In Ngyuen's case, she performed her community service with VietLead, the organization she leads in Philadelphia, the attorney said. The group serves Vietnamese and Southeast Asian immigrant communities.

Engle called his clients' actions a "valid exercise of their First Amendment rights."

"They were protesting what they viewed as extremely abusive and inhumane treatment of immigrants by ICE," Engle said. "Obviously Mr. Pham has a different view of their conduct. But I think at the end of the day, everybody recognized that this wasn't a case that needed to go forward."

"They were given the opportunity to demonstrate their good behavior and their commitment to improving the community, and they did so."