 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Charges filed after train hits car in Ashland

  • 0

Surveillance footage captures a driver in Ashland exiting their vehicle moments before it's struck by a passing train on Jan. 15. The driver, Lizzeth Calderon Henriquez, was identified and charged by Ashland police days later.

Authorities in Ashland said they have identified and charged the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train early Sunday. 

Lizzeth Calderon Henriquez was charged with misdemeanor hit and run, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Henriquez was last seen on Sunday exiting her vehicle that was stopped on the tracks near England Street and Railroad Avenue, police said.

Henriquez was driving westbound when her car went through the railroad crossing as the arms were coming down. Henriquez was able to exit the vehicle before a southbound CSX train struck the vehicle, said police.

She then fled on foot westbound on Thompson Street and was later identified by Ashland police, they said. 

“Subsequent to an investigation, it was determined that there was no intentional effort on the part of the driver to damage or interfere with train operations or critical infrastructure,” the Ashland Police Department said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Lyndon German (804) 649-6340

lgerman@timesdispatch.com

@Lyndon_G on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

After Roe v Wade, anti-abortion activists push for total ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News