Charges filed after train hits car in Ashland

Authorities in Ashland said they have identified and charged the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train early Sunday.

Lizzeth Calderon Henriquez was charged with misdemeanor hit and run, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Henriquez was last seen on Sunday exiting her vehicle that was stopped on the tracks near England Street and Railroad Avenue, police said.

Henriquez was driving westbound when her car went through the railroad crossing as the arms were coming down. Henriquez was able to exit the vehicle before a southbound CSX train struck the vehicle, said police.

She then fled on foot westbound on Thompson Street and was later identified by Ashland police, they said.

“Subsequent to an investigation, it was determined that there was no intentional effort on the part of the driver to damage or interfere with train operations or critical infrastructure,” the Ashland Police Department said in a statement.

Top five weekend events: Lunar New Year, Jim Gaffigan & Poe Birthday Bash Lunar New Year at Children's Museum of Richmond Jim Gaffigan Poe Birthday Bash Israeli and Jewish Film Festival Moon Market at Stone Brewing